Gov't Cuts Airfare, Toll Fees for 146 Million Eid Travelers

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
March 21, 2025 | 9:01 pm
President Prabowo Subianto speaks to reporters regarding the government's policies for Eid bonuses at the presidential palace in Jakarta on March 11, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
President Prabowo Subianto speaks to reporters regarding the government's policies for Eid bonuses at the presidential palace in Jakarta on March 11, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has assured the public that the government is committed to ensuring a smooth, comfortable, and safe Eid homecoming (mudik) for millions of Indonesians in 2025. A series of policies have been introduced to support this effort, including reduced transportation costs and enhanced security measures.

According to the National Police Traffic Corps, peak homecoming travel is expected between March 28 and March 30, with an estimated 146.48 million people making the journey—a 24 percent drop from last year’s estimated 193.6 million travelers. Rising costs and economic challenges, including mass layoffs, may prevent some from making the trip or force them to cut back on expenses. The Eid holiday is expected to fall on March 31, with official public holidays running from March 28 to April 7.

One of the key measures taken by the government is the reduction in domestic airfare prices by up to 13 percent for flights between March 24 and April 7, 2025. Prabowo highlighted this achievement during a plenary cabinet session at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday.

“To support the public, we have successfully reduced domestic airfare prices by 13 percent for the Eid travel period. This is already a significant achievement, and we will encourage further reductions,” Prabowo said.

Additionally, the government has implemented a 20 percent discount on toll road fees for two weeks and a 25 percent discount on train tickets for select dates. Several ministries and agencies have also organized free homecoming programs to help ease the financial burden on travelers.

“I appreciate the ministries and agencies that have introduced free homecoming programs to assist the public,” Prabowo added.

Security, Infrastructure, and Food Supplies

President Prabowo underscored the need for smooth travel across land, sea, and air routes to accommodate the massive homecoming movement. The Transportation Ministry has been instructed to guarantee efficient traffic management during the homecoming rush.

On security, Prabowo has called for full coordination among the National Police (Polri), the Indonesian Military (TNI), the State Intelligence Agency (BIN), and other ministries to maintain safety throughout the homecoming period.

Beyond transportation and security, Prabowo has instructed the Tourism Ministry to prepare for a surge in visitors at major holiday destinations. He also urged hospitals, healthcare facilities, and banks to be ready for increased public demand during the holiday season.

“I want all hospitals, healthcare facilities, and banking services to be well-prepared. Additionally, continuous weather updates should be provided to the public,” he said.

Prabowo reassured the public that food supplies would be sufficient during the Eid period, with stable prices across key commodities. He confirmed that Indonesia would not need to import food for the holiday season, as local production and harvests have been successful.

“Our food supply is stable and under control. There’s no need for concern,” Prabowo stated. He also noted that while chili prices had recently increased, they were now stabilizing.

Gov't Cuts Airfare, Toll Fees for 146 Million Eid Travelers
