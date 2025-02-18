Gov't Responds to Student Protests: Austerity Measures Won't Affect Education

Jakarta. State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi responded to student protests against the government’s austerity measures, assuring that the policy would not impact the education sector, including scholarships. Prasetyo said the policy aims to cut unproductive spending, such as ceremonial events and external consultants.

"Expressing opinions is normal, but we urge the students to be more observant. Last Friday, the Finance Minister and parliament assured that the budget efficiency measures will not affect education," he said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

President Prabowo Subianto issued Presidential Instruction No. 1 of 2025 on Budget Efficiency for the 2025 State and Regional Budgets (APBN and APBD), resulting in budget cuts across nearly all ministries.

A total of Rp 306.69 trillion ($18.9 billion) has been cut from the 2025 budget, with funds redirected to priority programs. These include Rp 100 trillion for free nutritious meals for children and expectant mothers, as well as initiatives for food and energy self-sufficiency and healthcare improvements.

The cuts have impacted infrastructure spending and led to the furlough of thousands of government contract workers. The finance ministry also postponed its scholarship program for employees.

Prasetyo said education programs such as the Smart Indonesia Card, which provides between Rp 450,000 and Rp 1.8 million to 18.6 million eligible students, as well as scholarships and the Education Fund Management Agency, will continue to run.

He assured that the budget efficiency policy would not be revoked. The aim of the policy is to reduce unproductive spending, including on ceremonial events, seminars, and Focus Group Discussions (FGDs).

Regarding the "Dark Indonesia" slogan used in the protest, Prasetyo acknowledged it as part of freedom of expression but urged that the policy should not be misunderstood.

"Thee is no 'dark Indonesia.' We are heading toward a rising Indonesia. We, as a nation, must remain optimistic; we are in the same boat, on the same ship," he said.

Prasetyo also called for support for the newly elected government of Prabowo Subianto, who has been in office for 100 days, while it continues to seek solutions, even if they may not satisfy everyone.

"We are continuously looking for ways and solutions. It may not yet please all parties; some may still not accept it. It's normal," he added.

The student demonstration, which took place in Central Jakarta on Monday, was attended by thousands of students from Jakarta, Bandung, Lampung, Surabaya, Malang, Samarinda, Banjarmasin, Aceh, and Bali.

Among the demands raised during the protest were the restructuring of the cabinet, urging the president to issue a government regulation on asset confiscation for corruptors, evaluating the implementation of free nutritious meals, establishing free education, and enacting police reform.

