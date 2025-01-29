Immigration Stops 264 Indonesians Attempting Hajj with Invalid Visas

Wahroni
May 22, 2025 | 12:02 pm
An Indonesian hajj pilgrim stands at a hotel in Mecca on June 11, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)
An Indonesian hajj pilgrim stands at a hotel in Mecca on June 11, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

Tangerang, Banten. The Class I Special Immigration Office at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport has blocked 264 unauthorized or non-procedural prospective Hajj pilgrims from departing for Mecca.

According to Jerry Prima, Head of the Immigration Checkpoint at the airport, the individuals were using work or charity visas instead of the official Hajj visas required for entry into Saudi Arabia.

“They were stopped after immigration officers conducted inspections. In total, 264 unauthorized Hajj pilgrims were prevented from leaving,” Jerry said on Thursday.

He stressed that the effort reflects the government’s broader commitment to protecting Indonesian citizens abroad.

“This is also a form of protection for Indonesians overseas. If someone tries to depart through non-procedural means, we will intervene,” he said.

Saudi Authorities Detain Indonesians Suspected of Organizing Illegal Hajj

Jerry said immigration checks include verifying that travelers are not on any travel ban lists, possess valid passports, and have appropriate visas for their destination countries.

To strengthen enforcement, the Soekarno-Hatta Immigration Office has enhanced its screening procedures, including the use of autogate systems. Officers have also stepped up checks on international departures during the 2025 Hajj season.

Saudi Arabia has implemented a new Electronic Visa system, meaning visas are no longer physically attached to pilgrims’ passports.

“The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Jeddah has issued a notice referring to instructions from the Saudi Arabian Civil Aviation Authority (GACA Circular) concerning passenger arrivals at Jeddah Airport during the Hajj operational period,” Jerry said.

He added that the circular requires airlines to thoroughly verify the travel documents and tickets of passengers arriving at King Abdulaziz International Airport. Airlines must also adhere to entry restrictions into Mecca for those without an official Hajj visa or valid entry permit.

