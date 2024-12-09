Indonesia Evacuates 10 Citizens from Conflict Zone in Northern Yemen

Wahroni
May 22, 2025 | 7:52 pm
Judha Nugraha, left, Director for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomes evacuees arriving from Yemen at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Wahroni)
Judha Nugraha, left, Director for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomes evacuees arriving from Yemen at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Wahroni)

Tangerang. The Indonesian government has successfully evacuated 10 of its citizens from northern Yemen amid escalating conflict in the region. The evacuees -- nine students and one migrant worker -- arrived safely at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on Thursday.

They hailed from various provinces across the country, including Banten, Jakarta, East Java, West Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi, and Southeast Sulawesi.

According to Judha Nugraha, Director for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this was the first phase of evacuation efforts, with more operations currently being prepared.

“A second evacuation phase is being organized with the assistance of the Indonesian Embassy in Muscat,” Judha said. “So far, 18 Indonesians -- mostly women, children, and the elderly -- have expressed their willingness to join the next evacuation.”

Trump Orders Strikes on Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels in Yemen 

In response to the deteriorating security situation in northern Yemen, the Indonesian Embassy in Muscat issued a high-alert advisory on May 10 for areas including Hudaidah, Sana’a, Dhamar, Taizz, and Turbah.

To ensure the safety of its citizens, the government has implemented several protective measures, including updating records of Indonesians in conflict zones, preparing contingency plans and evacuation routes, and coordinating with local authorities to secure safe corridors for their movement to safer areas.

“The Foreign Ministry and the Embassy in Muscat continue to collect data on citizens seeking evacuation. We urge Indonesians in Yemen to remain alert, avoid high-risk areas and large gatherings, limit non-essential movements, and maintain regular communication with the embassy,” Judha said.

