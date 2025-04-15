Indonesia Seeks New Study Destinations for Students Affected by US Visa Suspension

Jakarta. Indonesia is working closely with international universities to explore alternative study destinations for students affected by the United States’ sudden suspension of student visa issuance and interview services across its embassies worldwide.

Indonesia’s Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Brian Yuliarto said the government is committed to ensuring that Indonesian students can continue their education without disruption.

“We are initiating discussions with top universities in other countries to assess the feasibility of transferring students’ academic programs,” Brian said in an official statement on Thursday.

The ministry is also coordinating with domestic universities to offer academic alternatives for affected students. The ministry is currently compiling detailed data on Indonesian students in the US, including their field of study, visa status, and academic progress, while working with scholarship providers and international partners.

“We’re taking strategic steps to ensure continuity in their education and are monitoring the situation closely,” Brian added. He also urged Indonesian students already in the US to avoid leaving the country, as re-entry could be difficult under the current policy.

The visa halt follows escalating tensions over another US policy targeting foreign students. President Donald Trump’s administration recently revoked Harvard University’s ability to accept international students, citing national security risks and ideological concerns. The move sparked backlash and led to a legal challenge from the university. A federal judge has since issued a temporary block on the policy.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry has also weighed in. Spokesman Rolliansyah “Roy” Soemirat said the government had expressed its concerns directly to Washington and is actively monitoring the evolving situation.

“There are 87 Indonesian students currently at Harvard,” Roy said. “We hope for a resolution that protects their rights and avoids academic setbacks.”

Harvard reported that foreigners made up 27.2 percent of the students who enrolled in the school for the 2024-2025 school year. This is equivalent to about 6,793 international students.

