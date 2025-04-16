Indonesian Consulate Warns Against Unofficial Hajj Routes for 2025

Jakarta. The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) in Jeddah is urging Indonesian citizens planning to perform the 2025 Hajj to use official channels and adhere strictly to Saudi Arabian regulations to avoid legal and administrative issues.

"This appeal is essential to ensure a smooth, safe, and comfortable Hajj," the consulate said in an official statement on Tuesday.

The KJRI outlined six categories of Hajj participation based on visa types and warned prospective pilgrims to familiarize themselves with each to avoid potential complications during their pilgrimage.

Official Hajj Routes:

Regular or Special Hajj: Managed directly by the Indonesian government under the official quota granted by Saudi Arabia. This remains the only fully legal route for most Indonesian pilgrims.

Mujamalah Hajj: A limited special invitation from the Saudi government. While restricted in number, this visa is legally valid for Hajj.

Furoda Hajj: A non-quota invitation issued directly by Saudi authorities. This visa can only be obtained after purchasing a Hajj package through the official Nusuk application.

High-Risk and Invalid Options:

Dakhili Hajj: Reserved for Saudi nationals and legally residing foreigners. Some Indonesians have attempted to enter Saudi Arabia months in advance using work visas, then purchase Hajj packages through Nusuk. While technically possible, this method poses significant risks, especially if issues arise with employment sponsors that could hinder their return to Indonesia.

Seasonal Work Visas: Issued for temporary labor during the Hajj season, this visa does not permit religious pilgrimage and cannot be repurposed for Hajj travel.

Tourist and Umrah Visas: These are strictly prohibited for Hajj 2025. Saudi authorities do not allow the Hajj ritual to be performed without an official Hajj permit.

The consulate strongly advised against using unofficial or low-cost Hajj packages, warning that violators of Saudi law risk deportation, detention, or hefty fines.

To confirm the legitimacy of their visas and Hajj organizers, Indonesian citizens are encouraged to consult the Ministry of Religious Affairs or other official government channels.

