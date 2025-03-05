Indonesian Muslims Urged to Use Official Visas for Hajj Pilgrimage

Rino Fajar Setiawan
May 9, 2025 | 2:19 pm
This undated photo shows a Hajj officer assisting an elderly lady. (Antara Photo/Dhimas Budi Pratama)
This undated photo shows a Hajj officer assisting an elderly lady. (Antara Photo/Dhimas Budi Pratama)

Jakarta. Indonesian Muslims planning to perform the Hajj pilgrimage must obtain the proper visa, a senior official warned on Friday, stressing that failure to do so could result in deportation by Saudi authorities.

Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Muhammad Syafi’i urged citizens not to be misled by offers to undertake the Hajj using non-Hajj visas, such as tourist or visit visas, which violate Saudi immigration regulations and official pilgrimage procedures.

The warning came after 30 Indonesian nationals were detained at Jeddah Airport for attempting to enter Saudi Arabia with visit visas, allegedly intending to perform the Hajj without proper authorization.

"This warning has been issued many times: do not fall for offers to perform Hajj using a visit visa. It carries serious risks and could lead to legal trouble," said Syafi’i.

He emphasized that the Saudi government has tightened surveillance during the Hajj season, allowing only pilgrims with officially issued Hajj visas to access designated pilgrimage areas.

“Monitoring is extremely strict. Without the appropriate visa, individuals will be denied entry to the Hajj zones. These unofficial offers can be deceptive,” he added.

Syafi’i urged all Indonesian Muslims to follow official Hajj registration and visa procedures to avoid complications abroad.

“Taking the legal and proper route is the only way to ensure a smooth and meaningful pilgrimage,” he stressed.

He also noted that similar incidents have occurred in previous years, with Indonesian pilgrims facing deportation, detention, or being barred from performing Hajj due to visa violations.

"In past cases, some were deported, others were detained, and some were forced to miss the entire pilgrimage season. It’s a heartbreaking consequence of taking the unofficial path," he said.

