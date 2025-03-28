Indonesian Warship Transports 1,600 Ramadan Travelers

Muhammad Iqbal Ikromi
March 28, 2025 | 11:51 pm
SHARE
Passengers disembark from a Navy warship at Tanjung Emas Port in Semarang, Central Java, Friday, March 28, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Muhammad Iqbal Ikromi)
Passengers disembark from a Navy warship at Tanjung Emas Port in Semarang, Central Java, Friday, March 28, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Muhammad Iqbal Ikromi)

Semarang. An Indonesian Navy warship carrying 1,600 passengers arrived at Tanjung Emas Port in Semarang, Central Java, on Friday, as part of a government initiative to assist holiday travelers departing Greater Jakarta ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

In the final week of Ramadan, millions of people leave Jakarta and its surrounding cities to return to their hometowns and celebrate Eid with family and friends. With commercial transportation overbooked and highways congested, the military offered sea transport as an alternative for travelers seeking more accessible options.

The KRI Banjarmasin 592 departed from Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta and also transported 543 motorcycles belonging to passengers who will continue their journeys inland.

“It took us around 24 hours to get here from Tanjung Priok. It was a very comfortable trip, and meals were provided for free,” said Heru Utomo, 52, one of the passengers. He traveled with his family and was given a special cabin because they were accompanied by a four-month-old baby.

Advertisement

Although a regular train trip from Jakarta to Semarang typically takes only about five hours, the offer of free meals and accommodation made the sea journey particularly appealing for many.

“The meals were delicious, and everything was free. Thank you to the Navy,” Heru added.

Ship captain Colonel Yohanes Cahyono said that 1,100 passengers disembarked in Semarang, while the remaining passengers continued to Surabaya.

“All passengers seemed to enjoy the trip -- it was written all over their faces,” Yohanes said. He added that the same ship will be used to bring passengers back to Jakarta after the holiday.

The central and provincial governments, in collaboration with state-owned enterprises, organized free transportation programs to support low-income families during the Eid travel season, when fares typically surge.

According to the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises, the joint initiative involved 1,360 buses, 90 train carriages, and 26 ferries, facilitating free travel for around 100,000 people from major cities to their hometowns across the country.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Vance Accuses Denmark of Underinvesting in Greenland as Trump Presses for US Takeover of the Island
News 3 hours ago

Vance Accuses Denmark of Underinvesting in Greenland as Trump Presses for US Takeover of the Island

 Vance encouraged a push in Greenland for independence from Denmark.
Indonesian Warship Transports 1,600 Ramadan Travelers
News 6 hours ago

Indonesian Warship Transports 1,600 Ramadan Travelers

 Ship captain Colonel Yohanes Cahyono said that 1,100 passengers disembarked in Semarang.
Prabowo Offers Help for Quake-Hit Myanmar, Thailand
News 7 hours ago

Prabowo Offers Help for Quake-Hit Myanmar, Thailand

 President Prabowo Subianto says Indonesia "stands ready" to provide support after a powerful earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand.
Indonesia Sees Export Opportunities in US ‘Eggflation’
Business 8 hours ago

Indonesia Sees Export Opportunities in US ‘Eggflation’

 A bird flue outbreak has soared egg prices in the US and this presents an export opportunity for Indonesia, the Agricultural Ministry says.
Prabowo Signs Regulation to Restrict Social Media Use Among Children
Tech 10 hours ago

Prabowo Signs Regulation to Restrict Social Media Use Among Children

 The new regulation requires parental or teacher approval for children to access social media platforms.
News Index

Most Popular

Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout
1
Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout
2
Former Governor Ridwan Kamil Denies Affair Allegations, Calls Claims "Malicious Slander"
3
Argentinian and British Nationals Caught in Bali Cocaine Trafficking Ring
4
Indonesia Has to Put A Sum of Money in BRICS’ New Development Bank to Join
5
Indonesia Asks China to Help Fund Giant Sea Wall Project
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED