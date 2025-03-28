Indonesian Warship Transports 1,600 Ramadan Travelers

Semarang. An Indonesian Navy warship carrying 1,600 passengers arrived at Tanjung Emas Port in Semarang, Central Java, on Friday, as part of a government initiative to assist holiday travelers departing Greater Jakarta ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

In the final week of Ramadan, millions of people leave Jakarta and its surrounding cities to return to their hometowns and celebrate Eid with family and friends. With commercial transportation overbooked and highways congested, the military offered sea transport as an alternative for travelers seeking more accessible options.

The KRI Banjarmasin 592 departed from Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta and also transported 543 motorcycles belonging to passengers who will continue their journeys inland.

“It took us around 24 hours to get here from Tanjung Priok. It was a very comfortable trip, and meals were provided for free,” said Heru Utomo, 52, one of the passengers. He traveled with his family and was given a special cabin because they were accompanied by a four-month-old baby.

Although a regular train trip from Jakarta to Semarang typically takes only about five hours, the offer of free meals and accommodation made the sea journey particularly appealing for many.

“The meals were delicious, and everything was free. Thank you to the Navy,” Heru added.

Ship captain Colonel Yohanes Cahyono said that 1,100 passengers disembarked in Semarang, while the remaining passengers continued to Surabaya.

“All passengers seemed to enjoy the trip -- it was written all over their faces,” Yohanes said. He added that the same ship will be used to bring passengers back to Jakarta after the holiday.

The central and provincial governments, in collaboration with state-owned enterprises, organized free transportation programs to support low-income families during the Eid travel season, when fares typically surge.

According to the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises, the joint initiative involved 1,360 buses, 90 train carriages, and 26 ferries, facilitating free travel for around 100,000 people from major cities to their hometowns across the country.

