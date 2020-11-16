Jakarta, Bandung Ready to Host Youth 20 Summit

An aerial view of Jakarta taken on July 27, 2020. (B1 Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Young leaders from G20 countries will have a summit in Jakarta and Bandung next year, allowing them the opportunity to get involved in the policymaking process.

The Youth 20 Summit will discuss a wide range of issues from manpower to digital transformation and from environmental sustainability to diversity and inclusion.

They will present their ideas and visions to the heads of state and government gathering at the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

Both cities are selected as the venues of the Y20 Summit because they are widely regarded as a beacon of diverse and inclusive cities.

“No other cities in Indonesia are more diverse than Jakarta. Despite our rich diversity, people live side-by-side and this shining example shall be showcased at an international event like the Y20,” Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said in a statement on Saturday.

Bandung, the capital of West Java, has a proud history as a place where Asian and African countries shared the same sense of group identity and solidarity, known as the Non-Aligned Movement, at the height of the Cold War era.

“The Y20 Summit to be held next year is in line with the diplomacy for unity put forward during the 1955 Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung,” West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said separately.

The Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry has appointed non-profit organization the Indonesian Youth Diplomacy (IYD) as the organizers of the Y20, where at least 100 young delegates from G20 countries and guest countries will gather at the official engagement.

In addition to formal discussions, all participants will be given a chance to know more about Indonesia, according to Rahayu Saraswati, program division head of the Y20 Indonesian Summit.

They will meet at city landmarks such as Jakarta’s Kota Tua (Old City) and Bandung’s Asia-Africa Building, she said.

The Y20 Summit will result in a communiqué to be presented to President Joko Widodo, the chair of the July 2022 G20 Summit.

