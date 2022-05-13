NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC on May 12, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat's Press Bureau)

Jokowi Meets with Biden at White House

BY :JAYANTY NADA SHOFA

MAY 13, 2022

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo together with other Asean leaders on Thursday had dinner with US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC.

Jokowi is currently visiting Washington DC for the Asean-US Special Summit. The forum also marks 45 years of US ties with the Southeast Asian bloc.

"The Asean-US Comprehensive Partnership is of the highest status of partnership, which is important amid the current global uncertainties," Jokowi tweeted in his official account on Friday.

"[I] attended the dinner with the leaders of Asean countries and hosted by President Joe Biden on Thursday local time. When replying to President Biden's toast, I said that the Asean-US Special Summit is the right momentum to strengthen Asean-US partnership," Jokowi said.

A photo uploaded by the Presidential Secretariat's Press Bureau showed what Jokowi had written in the White House guestbook.

"Looking forward to a stronger US-Asean partnership. See you in Bali for G20," Jokowi wrote.

Earlier in the day, Jokowi met with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. During the meeting, the Indonesian leader asked the US to foster peace, stability, and inclusive cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Jokowi also met with leading American companies and invited them to invest in Indonesia.

President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo take a picture together with Asean leaders and US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC on May 12, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo take a picture together with Asean leaders and US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC on May 12, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat's Press Bureau)
President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's message in the White House guestbook. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat's Press Bureau)

 

