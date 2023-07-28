KPK Admits Procedural Error in Arresting Basarnas Head

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, admitted on Friday that its investigators breached the criminal procedure code when arresting National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Head Henri Alfiandi and his subordinate -- both are active military officers.

KPK Deputy Chairman Johanis Tanak apologized to the Indonesian Military (TNI) for the incident, although criminal investigation against the two officers and three other suspects will continue.

Vice Air Marshal Henri Alfiandi was arrested earlier this week for allegedly accepting Rp 88 billion ($5.9 million) in bribe money during his tenure at Basarnas that began in 2021. Basarnas Administration Coordinator Lieu. Col. Afri Budi Cahyanto was apprehended on the spot after he allegedly accepted Rp 1 billion in cash from a businessman during a transaction inside the complex of the military headquarters in East Jakarta.

"There was an error in our team who conducted the arrest, and accordingly we extend an apology to our friends at the TNI and to be conveyed to the Armed Forces commander," Johanis told a news conference at his office in Jakarta.

Johanis explained that the Indonesian justice system makes a separation between the civilian court and the military tribunal. Criminal suspects from the military are court martialed although the proceedings may involve joint work with civilian law enforcement agencies.

On Wednesday, the KPK said that the two Basarnas officials were arrested for allegedly accepting payment from businessmen who were awarded the project to supply life detector devices, safety diving equipment, and other search and rescue (SAR) equipment.

In total, there are five suspects in the case, including Henri, Afri, and three businessmen from the awarded vendors. Their identities have been revealed as Mulsunadi Gunawan, chief commissioner of Multi Grafika Cipta Sejati; Marilya, CEO of Intertekno Grafika Sejati; and Roni Aidil, CEO of Kindah Abadi Utama.

