KPK Investigation Chief Files Resignation After Basarnas Raid

Muhammad Aulia
July 31, 2023 | 5:45 pm
Asep Guntur Rahayu, the investigation chief of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). (B1 Photo/Mohammad Aulia)
Asep Guntur Rahayu, the investigation chief of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). (B1 Photo/Mohammad Aulia)

Jakarta. Asep Guntur Rahayu, the investigation chief of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), has filed a resignation following a recent that led to two high-ranking military officers at the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) being named graft suspects.

“Yes, based on the information we have received, the person in question has submitted the [resignation] letter to the top brass,” KPK spokesman Ali Fikri said on Monday.

Asep Guntur resigned by text after military officers met with KPK to get some clarification after the anti-graft agency arrested Basarnas Head Henri Alfiandi and his subordinate Afri Budi Cahyanto, both are active military officers. 

“But [Asep Guntur’s resignation] is for the top brass to decide whether they will accept or deny their request,” Ali said.

Advertisement

The KPK not long ago said that Henri and Afri were arrested for allegedly accepting payment from businessmen who were awarded the project to supply life detector devices, safety diving equipment, and other search and rescue (SAR) equipment. 

KPK Deputy Chairman Johanis Tanak offered an apology to the military because the case should have been handled by the Military Police. His remarks, however, triggered condemnation from a group of KPK investigators. 

In total, there are five suspects in the case, including Henri, Afri, and three businessmen from the awarded vendors. Their identities have been revealed as Mulsunadi Gunawan, chief commissioner of Multi Grafika Cipta Sejati; Marilya, CEO of Intertekno Grafika Sejati; and Roni Aidil, CEO of Kindah Abadi Utama.

KPK has also handed over the graft case to the Indonesian Military (TNI).

KPK Hands Graft Case against Basarnas Officials to Military 

Tags:
#Legal Cases
Keywords:
