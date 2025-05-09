LA Erupts in Chaos as Trump Deploys National Guard

Associated Press
June 9, 2025 | 7:46 pm
SHARE
People take cover as a fire work explodes during a protest near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
People take cover as a fire work explodes during a protest near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Los Angeles. Tensions flared in Los Angeles on Sunday as thousands of protesters marched through the city in response to President Donald Trump’s deployment of hundreds of National Guard troops. Demonstrators blocked a major freeway, torched self-driving vehicles, and clashed with law enforcement, which responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs.

As night fell, police declared an unlawful assembly and began arresting those who refused to leave. Some protesters lobbed concrete, rocks, fireworks, and electric scooters at officers, including California Highway Patrol personnel stationed on the southbound 101 Freeway. Officers were seen taking cover beneath an overpass.

Sunday marked the third and most intense day of protests against Trump’s immigration crackdown in Los Angeles, a city of 4 million. The unrest surged following the arrival of about 300 National Guard members, deployed to protect federal facilities, including a downtown detention center.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said officers were “overwhelmed” and blamed the escalation on agitators. Dozens of people were arrested over the weekend, including one for hurling a Molotov cocktail and another for driving a motorcycle into a police line.

Advertisement
Read More:
What to Know About El Salvador's Mega-Prison after Trump Sent Hundreds of Immigrants There

Trump responded on Truth Social, urging authorities to arrest masked protesters and demanding more federal troops. “Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!” he posted.

In San Francisco, police arrested 60 people after a protest turned violent late Sunday. Officers declared an unlawful assembly when some participants vandalized buildings and a police vehicle. Three officers were injured, one of whom was hospitalized.

National Guard troops arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday morning, armed with long guns and riot shields. Protesters confronted them with chants of “shame” and “go home.” Officers later deployed smoke canisters and crowd-control munitions to disperse demonstrators who had moved onto the 101 Freeway.

In one area, at least four Waymo self-driving vehicles were set ablaze, sending black smoke billowing into the sky. By evening, authorities had closed several downtown streets, with flash bangs echoing every few seconds.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on Trump to withdraw the National Guard, labeling the deployment a “serious breach of state sovereignty.” Newsom, who met with local officials and police in Los Angeles, said Trump’s move inflamed tensions rather than promoted safety.

“This is about another agenda,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said. “This isn’t about public safety.”

Read More:
Pope Francis Calls Trump's Plans of Mass Deportation of Immigrants 'A Disgrace'

McDonnell rejected claims that local law enforcement failed to assist federal agents following immigration raids on Friday. He said the LAPD had not been notified of the raids in advance and responded as quickly as possible.

Newsom accused Trump of lying about the situation in California. On MSNBC, he called the president a “stone cold liar” for claiming he had briefed the governor on the deployment. A White House spokesperson fired back, saying Newsom’s denial was “a bald-faced lie.”

The National Guard deployment followed two days of protests sparked by federal immigration raids across the Los Angeles area. Detainees were arrested in locations including a Home Depot parking lot and the city’s fashion district. Protesters gathered Saturday near a Homeland Security office in Paramount, suspecting additional raids.

Authorities said over 100 immigrants had been detained in the Los Angeles area during the week, with many more protesters arrested, including a prominent union leader.

While large, the protests remained smaller than those seen during past periods of unrest, including the 1992 Rodney King riots and the 2020 demonstrations against police violence. Notably, Trump invoked a legal statute allowing the federal government to deploy troops in times of “rebellion,” authorizing 2,000 Guard members nationwide.

As he departed for New Jersey on Sunday, Trump told reporters, “There are violent people in L.A. and they’re not gonna get away with it.” Asked about deploying US troops more broadly, he responded, “We’re gonna have troops everywhere.”

The Pentagon confirmed that 500 Marines at Twentynine Palms were on standby, ready to deploy if ordered.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

LA Erupts in Chaos as Trump Deploys National Guard
News 3 hours ago

LA Erupts in Chaos as Trump Deploys National Guard

 Clashes erupt in LA as Trump sends National Guard without governor’s approval, sparking protests, arrests, and fiery street battles downtown
Musk-Trump Feud Turned X into a Reality Show
Tech Jun 7, 2025 | 2:11 pm

Musk-Trump Feud Turned X into a Reality Show

 Trump vs. Musk feud sends X into chaos, memes flying, and traffic soaring. Could the drama be Musk’s biggest growth hack yet?
Elon Musk Pulls Back on Threat to Withdraw Dragon Spacecraft
News Jun 7, 2025 | 12:40 am

Elon Musk Pulls Back on Threat to Withdraw Dragon Spacecraft

 It was unclear how serious Musk's threat was, but several hours later -- in a reply to another X user -- he said he wouldn't do it.
The Best Deal with Trump is No Deal
Opinion May 29, 2025 | 12:42 pm

The Best Deal with Trump is No Deal

 Trump’s portrayal of China, Japan, S. Korea, India, and ASEAN as job thieves is misleading and distorts economic reality.
'Investment, Not Tariffs,' Says Ishiba after Telephone Talks with Trump 
Business May 23, 2025 | 2:03 pm

'Investment, Not Tariffs,' Says Ishiba after Telephone Talks with Trump 

 Ishiba said he reminded Trump that Japan's position was for the US administration to scrap all recent tariffs on imports from Japan.
US Defense Department Accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar for Trump's Use
News May 22, 2025 | 2:43 am

US Defense Department Accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar for Trump's Use

 Critics have said Trump's acceptance of an aircraft is a violation of the Constitution’s prohibition on foreign gifts.
Trump Handshake Caps Syrian Leader’s Journey from Anti-US Insurgent to Nascent Mideast Partner
News May 15, 2025 | 1:41 am

Trump Handshake Caps Syrian Leader’s Journey from Anti-US Insurgent to Nascent Mideast Partner

 As the leader of a US-designated terror group fighting in Syria's civil war, Ahmad al-Sharaa had a $10 million bounty on his head.
‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools
Business May 14, 2025 | 5:46 pm

‘Anything Can Happen’: Indonesia Should Focus on Domestic Market as US-China Tariff War Cools

 As US-China trade war eases, Indonesia should focus on boosting its household consumption, Apindo's chairwoman Shinta Kamdani says.
No Breakthroughs Yet in US-China Tariff Talks, But Trump Touts 'Great Progress'
Business May 11, 2025 | 9:35 pm

No Breakthroughs Yet in US-China Tariff Talks, But Trump Touts 'Great Progress'

 In its editorial, Xinhua said, “Talks should never be a pretext for continued coercion or extortion."
Trump Considers Lowering China Tariffs to 80% Ahead of Trade Talks
News May 9, 2025 | 9:36 pm

Trump Considers Lowering China Tariffs to 80% Ahead of Trade Talks

 Trump proposes cutting China tariffs to 80% ahead of key Geneva talks, signaling possible thaw in escalating US-China trade war.

The Latest

Bitcoin Gains Foothold in Africa’s Largest Slum, Stirring Hopes and Risks
Tech 3 hours ago

Bitcoin Gains Foothold in Africa’s Largest Slum, Stirring Hopes and Risks

 In Kenya’s Kibera slum, residents turn to bitcoin for low-fee payments and savings, despite warnings about volatility and risks.
World Cup 2026: Indonesia Takes on Japan as AFC Faces Neutrality Scrutiny
News 3 hours ago

World Cup 2026: Indonesia Takes on Japan as AFC Faces Neutrality Scrutiny

 Indonesia faces Japan in their final Group C match Tuesday, with both teams through, but AFC’s venue decisions are stirring controversy.
LA Erupts in Chaos as Trump Deploys National Guard
News 3 hours ago

LA Erupts in Chaos as Trump Deploys National Guard

 Clashes erupt in LA as Trump sends National Guard without governor’s approval, sparking protests, arrests, and fiery street battles downtown
Soekarno-Hatta Prepares for Return of 51,000 Hajj Pilgrims
News 4 hours ago

Soekarno-Hatta Prepares for Return of 51,000 Hajj Pilgrims

 Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta Airport will welcome 51,000+ Hajj pilgrims starting June 12, as part of Indonesia’s 221,000 pilgrim quota.
Dharma Satya Sets Rp800b Capex for Palm Oil Replanting, Renewable Energy
Business 4 hours ago

Dharma Satya Sets Rp800b Capex for Palm Oil Replanting, Renewable Energy

 DSNG sets Rp800b 2025 capex for palm oil replanting, green energy, and upgrade. Company books Rp367b Q1 profit on strong CPO prices.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
1
Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
2
Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg
3
Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access
4
‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers
5
Indonesia Ignores Its Middle Class in Latest Economic Stimuli: Analyst
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED