Mario Dandy Apologizes to Victim, Father after Facing 12-Year Imprisonment 

Jakarta. Aggravated assault defendant Mario Dandy apologized to teenager David Ozora, who he brutally attacked and sent to a coma in a criminal case that causes national uproar, as he presented his defense statement at the South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday.

In addition to apologizing to the victim, Mario also directed his remorse towards his own father, Rafael Alun Trisambodo, a high-ranking tax official whose financial affairs came under public scrutiny in the aftermath of his son's violent actions.

The tax official faced further distress when he was named a corruption suspect after law enforcement agencies uncovered billions of rupiah in banknotes within his safe deposit boxes. This scandal ultimately led to his dismissal from his position at the tax directorate.

Before the panel of judges, Mario begged for leniency, citing his young age as a factor contributing to his regrettable behavior.

"I extend my apologies to David, and with all sincerity, I humbly request the panel to deliver a just verdict, considering my youth," pleaded Mario, who will turn 20 later this year.

He added: "I also extend my apology to my father, who is now bearing the consequences of my actions as my situation worsens."

Prosecutors have proposed a prison sentence of 12 years for Mario, coupled with a restitution of Rp 120 billion to be paid to the victim. Alternatively, an additional 7 years of imprisonment could be imposed in the absence of restitution.

Expressing his discontent with the prosecution's demand, Mario told the court: "I would like to express my disappointment with the prosecution's pursuit of the maximum penalty, while overlooking the mitigating circumstances."

"I'm only 19 years old, and I now recognize my lack of foresight regarding the long-term consequences when emotions and temper got the better of me."

Furthermore, Mario contended that the incident involving David on February 20 was his first engagement in criminal activity. However, during an exclusive interview with the BTV news channel on March 31, his father admitted that Mario had frequently sought his assistance following past altercations.

Mario is also facing a second indictment for allegedly molesting his 15-year-old girlfriend, who was complicit in the aggravated assault case and was already sentenced to 3.5 years in the juvenile correctional facility.

