Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Mario Dandy Apologizes to Victim, Father after Facing 12-Year Imprisonment 

Theressia Silalahi
August 22, 2023 | 4:15 pm
SHARE
Aggravated assault defendant Mario Dandy stands inside the South Jakarta District Court after presenting his defense statement, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Aggravated assault defendant Mario Dandy stands inside the South Jakarta District Court after presenting his defense statement, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Aggravated assault defendant Mario Dandy apologized to teenager David Ozora, who he brutally attacked and sent to a coma in a criminal case that causes national uproar, as he presented his defense statement at the South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday.

In addition to apologizing to the victim, Mario also directed his remorse towards his own father, Rafael Alun Trisambodo, a high-ranking tax official whose financial affairs came under public scrutiny in the aftermath of his son's violent actions.

The tax official faced further distress when he was named a corruption suspect after law enforcement agencies uncovered billions of rupiah in banknotes within his safe deposit boxes. This scandal ultimately led to his dismissal from his position at the tax directorate.

Read More:
Father Refuses to Pay Rp 120B Compensation for Mario Dandy’s Victim
Advertisement

Before the panel of judges, Mario begged for leniency, citing his young age as a factor contributing to his regrettable behavior.

"I extend my apologies to David, and with all sincerity, I humbly request the panel to deliver a just verdict, considering my youth," pleaded Mario, who will turn 20 later this year.

He added: "I also extend my apology to my father, who is now bearing the consequences of my actions as my situation worsens."

Prosecutors have proposed a prison sentence of 12 years for Mario, coupled with a restitution of Rp 120 billion to be paid to the victim. Alternatively, an additional 7 years of imprisonment could be imposed in the absence of restitution.

Read More:
Police Hand Child Molestation Case against Mario Dandy to Prosecutors

Expressing his discontent with the prosecution's demand, Mario told the court: "I would like to express my disappointment with the prosecution's pursuit of the maximum penalty, while overlooking the mitigating circumstances."

"I'm only 19 years old, and I now recognize my lack of foresight regarding the long-term consequences when emotions and temper got the better of me."

Furthermore, Mario contended that the incident involving David on February 20 was his first engagement in criminal activity. However, during an exclusive interview with the BTV news channel on March 31, his father admitted that Mario had frequently sought his assistance following past altercations.

Mario is also facing a second indictment for allegedly molesting his 15-year-old girlfriend, who was complicit in the aggravated assault case and was already sentenced to 3.5 years in the juvenile correctional facility.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia Needs $200b Investment for Green Buildings: Minister
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia Needs $200b Investment for Green Buildings: Minister

 Green buildings focus on minimizing negative impacts on the environment.
Real Estate Tycoon Srettha Thavisin Becomes Thailand's 30th Prime Minister
News 2 hours ago

Real Estate Tycoon Srettha Thavisin Becomes Thailand's 30th Prime Minister

 Srettha leads a coalition of 11 parties that includes two pro-military parties affiliated with outgoing Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.
Mario Dandy Apologizes to Victim, Father after Facing 12-Year Imprisonment 
News 3 hours ago

Mario Dandy Apologizes to Victim, Father after Facing 12-Year Imprisonment 

 Prosecutors have proposed a prison sentence of 12 years for Mario, coupled with a restitution of Rp 120 billion to be paid to the victim.
Ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Jailed after Returning from Exile
News 5 hours ago

Ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Jailed after Returning from Exile

 Thaksin was ousted while he was abroad in 2006. He came back briefly to Thailand in 2008 to face a court trial before fleeing the country.
Pertamina Signs Geothermal Power Project Agreement in Kenya
Business 6 hours ago

Pertamina Signs Geothermal Power Project Agreement in Kenya

 The collaborative effort is focused on harnessing 140 megawatts of geothermal power capacity in the vicinity of Mount Longonot.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

China to Import More Indonesian Palm Oil in 2024: Gapki
1
China to Import More Indonesian Palm Oil in 2024: Gapki
2
Bali Imposes $10 Fee on Foreign Tourists
3
Jokowi Embarks on First African Tour
4
Jakarta Police Uncover Arms Trade Syndicate
5
PDI-P Executive Budiman Sudjatmiko Faces Dismissal Over Open Support for Prabowo
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED