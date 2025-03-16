Military Chief Defends Ammunition Disposal Procedures After Garut Explosion Kills 13

Theressia Silalahi
May 26, 2025 | 7:52 pm
Relatives wait for the bodies of civilians killed during the Army's munition disposal at Pameungpeuk Regional Hospital in Garut, West Java, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The deadly incident occurred a day earlier, with nine civilians and four soldiers killed after a failed disposal of expired munitions on a field in Garut. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)
Jakarta. The House of Representatives Commission I held a closed-door meeting Monday with Military Commander Agus Subiyanto to discuss a deadly explosion during an ammunition disposal operation in Garut, West Java that killed 13 people.

Agus assured lawmakers that the disposal followed standard operating procedures (SOP). “The procedures for the explosion in Garut were carried out according to SOP,” Agus said at the Parliament complex. He explained that expired ammunition and explosives were transferred from user units to the military logistics command (Slog TNI) and detonated at a designated site.

Despite these assurances, Agus did not provide detailed explanations on how SOPs were fulfilled on-site during the incident.

Garut Explosion Update: What Went Wrong in Ammo Blast That Killed 13
The explosion occurred around 9:30 a.m. on May 12 in Sagara village, Cibalong subdistrict, when personnel from the Army’s Central Ammunition Depot III conducted scheduled destruction of decommissioned munitions. The blast killed four soldiers and nine civilians, many of whom reportedly gathered nearby after the initial detonation, a common local practice to scavenge scrap metal.

Commission I Chair Utut Adianto said this was the sixth explosion incident at ammunition storage or disposal sites. He said the commission will summon regional military commanders and field officers for further investigation and may conduct site inspections.

A National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) report revealed that 21 civilians had been hired to assist in ammunition disposal for as low as Rp150,000 ($9) daily without protective equipment, performing tasks ranging from driving and digging to dismantling munitions and cooking. The workers were coordinated by Rustiawan, who has over 10 years of experience.

The disposal site, located on land owned by the Garut branch of the Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA), has been regularly used for ammunition destruction and is situated away from residential areas.

The Indonesian Army has expressed deep condolences for the loss of soldiers and civilians and is continuing its investigation into the tragic incident.

