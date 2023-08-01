Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Military Police HQ Upholds KPK’s Naming of 2 Basarnas Officials as Graft Suspects

Agnes Valentina Christa
August 1, 2023 | 11:31 am
SHARE
Military Police Commander Air Vice Marshal Agung Handoko speaks at a news conference at the Indonesian Military Headquarters in East Jakarta, Monday, July 31, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Military Police Commander Air Vice Marshal Agung Handoko speaks at a news conference at the Indonesian Military Headquarters in East Jakarta, Monday, July 31, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Military Police Headquarters, or Puspom, has confirmed the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)'s decision to name two active high-ranking military officers as suspects in a graft scandal at the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas).

Basarnas Head Air Marshal Henri Alfiandi and his subordinate Lie. Col. Afri Budi Cahyanto were arrested by the KPK last week for allegedly accepting billions of rupiah in bribe money from businessmen who won procurement projects from the agency.

"Military Police Headquarters investigators have launched a criminal investigation and named HA and ABC as suspects," said Military Police Commander Vice Air Marshal Agung Handoko during a joint press conference with the KPK at the military headquarters in East Jakarta on Monday, using initials to identify the suspects.

This decision came after the KPK officially handed over the graft case against the two officers to the Military Police while continuing the prosecution of three civilian suspects in the same case.

Advertisement

Afri, who worked as an administration coordinator at Basarnas, regularly received monthly reports on Basarnas budget spending, including projects, financial values, and the names of project operators.

He then contacted private companies that had completed Basarnas projects and received the full budget to pay him "commando fund."

"He accepted commando funds from private companies and managed its spending for operational duties of the Basarnas head," Agung said.

During the KPK raid last week, Afri was arrested for allegedly accepting nearly Rp 1 billion from Marilya, the chief executive officer of Intertekno Grafika Sejati, a company that had won a Basarnas project to supply life detectors with seismic sensors.

Five days earlier, Afri had received a direct order from the Basarnas head to accept money from Marilya, according to Agung.

The case against Marilya; Mulsunadi Gunawan, chief commissioner of Multi Grafika Cipta Sejati; and Roni Aidil, CEO of Kindah Abadi Utama, is being handled by the KPK.

The preliminary investigation by the KPK revealed that Afri took at least Rp 5 billion from the three business executives, with Rp 4 billion channeled via a bank transfer.

The Military Police HQ has received 27 items of evidence, including a laptop, from the KPK, Agung added.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Military Police HQ Upholds KPK’s Naming of 2 Basarnas Officials as Graft Suspects
News 49 minutes ago

Military Police HQ Upholds KPK’s Naming of 2 Basarnas Officials as Graft Suspects

 This decision came after the KPK officially handed over the graft case against the two officers to the Military Police.
Jokowi Seeks Chinese Investment in 5,000-Hectare Durian Plantation
Business 4 hours ago

Jokowi Seeks Chinese Investment in 5,000-Hectare Durian Plantation

 Chinese durian imports stood at $4.02 billion or around 825,000 tons in volume last year.
Indonesia Mulls Shifting from EU to Australia for Dairy Imports
Business 10 hours ago

Indonesia Mulls Shifting from EU to Australia for Dairy Imports

 Indonesia is eyeing close neighbor Australia to replace EU's dairy products, according to Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.
KPK Investigation Chief Files Resignation After Basarnas Raid
News 19 hours ago

KPK Investigation Chief Files Resignation After Basarnas Raid

 According to anonymous sources, Asep Guntur resigned by text after military officers met with KPK to get some clarification.
Adira Finance (ADMF) Records Rp 818B Net Profit in H1-2023
Business 21 hours ago

Adira Finance (ADMF) Records Rp 818B Net Profit in H1-2023

 The company currently serves 1.8 million customers with loans amounting to around Rp 48 trillion a year.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Six Family Members Killed after Car Hit by Train
1
Six Family Members Killed after Car Hit by Train
2
KPK Hands Graft Case against Basarnas Officials to Military 
3
Ciliwung Canal Launched to Reduce Flood Risk in Jakarta
4
TikTok Says It Has No Plans to Launch 'Project S' in Indonesia
5
Capital Raising at IDX Totals $10 Billion in Past 7 Months
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED