Monday, September 25, 2023
Muhammad Sejahtera Wins Indonesia's First Gold Medal in Hangzhou Asian Games

The Jakarta Globe
September 25, 2023 | 6:00 pm
Muhammad Sejahtera Dwi Putra (Antara Photo)
Jakarta. Shooter Muhammad Sejahtera Dwi Putra achieved a historic moment for Indonesia at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, by securing the nation's first gold medal with a flawless performance on Monday.

Sejahtera impressed with a remarkable score of 578-15x in the 10-meter running target competition held at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center. This outstanding performance allowed him to outshine his Vietnamese rival, Ngoo Huu Vuong, who claimed the silver medal with a score of 571-10x. South Korean shooter Nguyen Tuan Anh secured the bronze with a score of 565-14x.

In addition to his individual victory, the 26-year-old Sejahtera also contributed to Indonesia's success in the team event. 

Alongside his teammates Akbar Muhammad Badri and Julio Irfandi, the trio clinched a bronze medal in the 10-meter running target group, amassing a collective score of 1,667-33x. In this team competition, South Korea claimed the gold with a score of 1,668-39x, while the silver medal went to North Korea with 1,668-29x.

Indonesia's medal tally now stands at six, including one gold, one silver, and four bronze medals.

The silver medal was secured by wushu athlete Edgar Xavier Marvelo in the men's individual Changquan event on Sunday.

Indonesia has also earned three additional bronze medals in rowing, courtesy of Chelsea Corputty and Putri Mutiara Rahma in the women's Lightweight Double Sculls, as well as the duo of Ihram and Memo in the men's Double Sculls.

Indonesia sent a strong contingent of 413 athletes competing in 30 different sports disciplines to Hangzhou, with the aim of bringing home a total of 12 gold medals.

