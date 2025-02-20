PDIP’s Hasto Kristiyanto Appears Before KPK After Losing Pretrial Motion

Jakarta. Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto appeared before the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday after losing a pretrial motion challenging his suspect status in a bribery and obstruction of justice case.

Hasto arrived at the KPK’s Red and White Building in Jakarta at around 9:52 a.m., accompanied by his legal team, including Maqdir Ismail and Ronny Talapessy. He asserted that his presence demonstrated his cooperation with law enforcement.

“I have come to the Corruption Eradication Commission today. This is my way of showing cooperation as a responsible citizen of Indonesia,” Hasto said.

While claiming to uphold the rule of law, Hasto insisted that the case against him was politically motivated.

“From the beginning, we understood that there were strong political agendas tied to my case,” he said.

Hasto also claimed he faced difficulties reaching the KPK office, alleging that his team’s transportation was repeatedly canceled.

“I apologize for the delay. The bus we ordered was canceled three times. Whether this was part of an operation or not, I don’t know. But after changing buses three times, we finally made it here, albeit late,” he said.

The KPK has yet to decide whether Hasto will be immediately detained following his questioning. Detention depends on several factors, including whether the alleged offense carries a prison sentence of more than five years or if the suspect is deemed a flight risk or could obstruct the investigation.

Hasto and his aide, Donny Tri Istiqomah, have been named suspects in a case linked to former PDIP legislative candidate Harun Masiku. The case involves allegations that Hasto, Harun, and others bribed General Elections Commission (KPU) officials Wahyu Setiawan and Agustiani Tio in December 2019 to secure Harun’s appointment as a legislator for the 2019-2024 period.

In addition to bribery, Hasto is also accused of obstructing the KPK’s investigation into Harun Masiku’s case by allegedly taking actions to hinder the probe.

