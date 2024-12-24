Police Seize Rp 2.5 Billion from Officers Accused of Extorting Malaysian Concertgoers in Jakarta

Jakarta. Indonesian police have confiscated Rp 2.5 billion ($154,322) in cash during an internal investigation into 18 officers accused of extorting Malaysian attendees at the recent Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) music festival.

Inspector General Abdul Karim, head of the National Police’s Professional and Security Division, announced on Tuesday that the officers will face an ethics tribunal next week following complaints from at least 45 Malaysian citizens.

The accused officers allegedly forced concertgoers to undergo drug tests and then threatened them with criminal charges to extort money, even when test results came back negative.

“The ethics tribunal is scheduled for next week,” Abdul said during a press conference. “We have seized Rp 2.5 billion in cash as evidence.”

While he did not disclose the identities of the accused officers, Abdul confirmed they are from various district and provincial police units.

“The case is now fully under the jurisdiction of the Professional and Security Division. We ask the public to remain patient until the tribunal results are announced next week,” he added.

If found guilty of serious ethical violations, the officers could face dishonorable dismissal from the police force. Abdul also hinted at the possibility of a separate criminal investigation.

First held in 2008, the Djakarta Warehouse Project is Indonesia’s largest electronic music festival, attracting thousands of electronic dance music fans annually. The 2024 edition featured global headliners such as Anyma, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, and Zedd, drawing over 10,000 attendees from 52 countries.

The extortion case has sparked outrage and condemnation from Indonesia’s business and entertainment communities, raising concerns about its potential impact on the country’s reputation as a tourism destination.

Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana issued a public apology on Monday, expressing regret over the incident and describing it as a setback to Indonesia’s efforts to position itself as a world-class tourism hub.

“This incident is deeply regrettable, tarnishing Indonesia’s reputation and efforts to promote itself as a global tourism destination,” Widiyanti said. She urged the National Police to take firm action to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

