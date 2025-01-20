Pope Francis Calls Trump's Plans of Mass Deportation of Immigrants 'A Disgrace'

Associated Press
January 20, 2025 | 4:19 pm
SHARE
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Rome. Pope Francis said Donald Trump’s plans to impose mass deportations of immigrants would be a “disgrace,” as he weighed in on the incoming US president’s pledges nearly a decade after calling him “not Christian” for wanting to build a wall along the US-Mexican border.

History’s first Latin American pope was asked about the Trump administration's pledges of deportations during an appearance Sunday night on a popular Italian talk show, Che Tempo Che Fa.

“If true, this will be a disgrace, because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing pay the bill” for the problem, Francis said. “This won’t do! This is not the way to solve things. That’s not how things are resolved.”

Trump, who is being sworn in on Monday, made mass deportations a signature issue of his campaign and has promised a raft of first-day orders to remake immigration policy.

During his first campaign for the presidency, in 2016, Francis was asked about Trump’s plans to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. Speaking after he celebrated Mass along the border, Francis famously said anyone who builds a wall to keep out migrants is “not Christian.”

Many US bishops have firmly opposed Trump’s deportation plan, with the incoming archbishop of Washington DC, Cardinal Robert McElroy, saying such policies were “incompatible with Catholic doctrine.” It was a reference to the Biblical call to “welcome the stranger.”

Another cardinal close to Francis, Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich, said the reports of mass deportations targeting the Chicago area “are not only profoundly disturbing but also wound us deeply.”

In a statement delivered from the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City on Sunday, Cupich said governments have the responsibility to protect borders and communities.

“But we also are committed to defending the rights of all people, and protecting their human dignity,” according to the text of his statement.

Francis, who grew up in Argentina in a family of Italian immigrants, has long prioritized the plight of migrants and called for governments to welcome, protect and integrate them, within their means. He has said the dignity and rights of migrants trump any national security concerns.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Qatari Investor to Invest at Least $16 Billion in Indonesia’s Housing Projects
Business 2 hours ago

Qatari Investor to Invest at Least $16 Billion in Indonesia’s Housing Projects

 Hashim said Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Thani plans to allocate between $16,000 and $20,000 for each residential unit.
Pegadaian Digital Lets Users Invest in Gold
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Pegadaian Digital Lets Users Invest in Gold

 Gold is less risky compared to other investment assets.
Employees Accuse Minister Satryo Soemantri of Authoritarian Leadership, Hold Protest
News 3 hours ago

Employees Accuse Minister Satryo Soemantri of Authoritarian Leadership, Hold Protest

 Dozens of civil servants staged a protest against Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro’s authoritarian leadership.
Pupuk Indonesia to Make Sure Kiosks Sell Subsidized Fertilizers Below Price Cap
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia to Make Sure Kiosks Sell Subsidized Fertilizers Below Price Cap

 The state-run fertilizer maker said that it had tightened supervision on the subsidized fertilizers.
Lawmaker Uya Kuya and Wife Apologize for Filming at LA Wildfire Site
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Lawmaker Uya Kuya and Wife Apologize for Filming at LA Wildfire Site

 Indonesian TV host Uya Kuya and his wife, Astrid, face backlash for filming at the LA wildfire site.
News Index

Most Popular

Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
1
Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
2
Bruce Lee vs Ip Man: Who Would Win? Here’s What Hong Kong’s Wing Chun Master Says
3
Former West Java Councilor Abducted in Myanmar
4
Jakarta Governor’s Regulation on Polygamy Sparks Public Debate
5
Indonesian Navy Dismantles Mysterious Bamboo Barriers in Tangerang Waters on Prabowo’s Order
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED