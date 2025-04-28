Prabowo Honors 1945 Heroes, Decries Veterans’ Financial Struggles

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
May 6, 2025 | 9:01 pm
President Prabowo Subianto pays tribute to veterans during a post-Eid gathering at Balai Kartini in Jakarta on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar)
Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto paid tribute to Indonesia’s independence-era veterans during a post-Eid gathering with retired military and police personnel at Balai Kartini in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Addressing a room full of former servicemen and high-ranking officials, Prabowo reflected on his early experiences being mentored by members of the 1945 generation that led Indonesia’s struggle for independence. Their valor and sense of national duty, he said, remain timeless lessons for today’s leaders.

“As soldiers, we were taught from a young age that our lives no longer belong to us; they are for the country, the nation, and the people,” he said.

Prabowo said Indonesia’s freedom was won not just by armed forces but also by civilians who mobilized together. He praised their bravery in taking on world powers with limited weapons, organization, and funding.

“These young leaders proved that Indonesians refused to be colonized or weakened. They made bold decisions despite extreme limitations,” he said.

He cited the examples of General Sudirman, who became military commander at age 29, and Ignatius Slamet Riyadi, who led a brigade at just 22, calling them models of visionary youth leadership.

The speech drew applause from the audience, which included former Vice President Gen. (Ret.) Try Sutrisno, former Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, and Yogyakarta Governor Sultan Hamengkubuwono X.

Shifting focus to current challenges, Prabowo voiced concern over the disparity between Indonesia’s abundant natural wealth and the living conditions of many of its citizens. He expressed frustration that some retired senior officers still struggle to make ends meet.

“I see our nation’s wealth, yet the majority of our people don’t feel its benefits,” he said. “Some of my senior officers are still renting homes after retirement. It’s painful to see.”

Despite Indonesia’s vast resources, including the world’s largest reserves of nickel, significant bauxite deposits, and dominance in palm oil production, Prabowo said poor governance and political turmoil have hindered inclusive growth.

He warned that every effort to propel Indonesia forward is often met with unrest and division, be it ethnic, religious, or political.

“Each time we try to rise, we’re hit with unrest, civil strife, rebellions, divisions. It’s senseless,” he said.

Nonetheless, the president reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the nation's wealth benefits all Indonesians. He said the spirit of the 1945 generation continues to drive his political mission.

“I cannot accept that our people don’t enjoy the riches of this nation. That’s why I stepped into politics,” Prabowo said.

