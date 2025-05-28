Prabowo Hosts Indonesia National Team After Historic Win Over China

Hendro D Situmorang
June 6, 2025 | 9:36 pm
President Prabowo Subianto welcomes the Indonesian national football team at his private residence on Jalan Kertanegara, Jakarta, Friday, June 6, 2025. (Presidential Secretariat Office)
President Prabowo Subianto welcomes the Indonesian national football team at his private residence on Jalan Kertanegara, Jakarta, Friday, June 6, 2025. (Presidential Secretariat Office)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto hosted the Indonesian national football team at his private residence on Jalan Kertanegara, Jakarta, on Friday, in a warm and personal celebration following the team’s 1-0 victory over China in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Players, coaching staff, and officials gathered for a casual lunch with the president, marking a rare and intimate show of appreciation for the team’s recent performance, which secured a crucial win in Group C.

PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir praised the gesture, saying the team was deeply moved by the invitation, especially as it took place at the president’s home instead of the State Palace.

"The players and coach felt an extraordinary sense of appreciation from President Prabowo. Holding it at his private home made the atmosphere very familial. The president welcomed them like family, acknowledging the sacrifices they make for the nation," Erick said.

Team captain Jay Idzes shared the sentiment, describing the lunch as a proud and joyful moment. He said the players were grateful for the chance to celebrate their victory with President Prabowo and his family, and that the team had a great time during the visit.

The relaxed gathering featured spontaneous singing sessions that helped boost team morale. Jay noted that much of the lunch was spent singing together, which, he said, reflected the strong bond the players have developed.

Head coach Patrick Kluivert said the team was grateful for President Prabowo's invitation, adding that the victory over China was a fantastic result and that the squad remains focused on building a strong future for Indonesian football.

Kluivert described the 1-0 win over China as a significant milestone in the national team’s development. Despite already securing a spot in the next round, he emphasized that the squad remains focused on finishing strong in their final group match.

The team is scheduled to depart for Japan on Saturday for their final fixture.

