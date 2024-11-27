Pramono on Course to Win Jakarta Governorship

Iman Rahman Cahyadi
November 27, 2024 | 6:27 pm
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung shows his ballot paper after voting at a polling station in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung shows his ballot paper after voting at a polling station in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta. Pramono Anung and his running mate Rano Karno are poised for a decisive victory in the Jakarta gubernatorial election, with quick count results from major research agencies showing them securing around 50 percent of the vote as of Wednesday evening.

According to the Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI), Pramono leads with 50.13 percent of the vote, with 94 percent of the samples counted. His closest competitor, Ridwan Kamil, garnered 39.27 percent, while Dharma Pongrekun trailed with 10.6 percent.

Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) reported a similar outcome, with Pramono at 50.79 percent, Ridwan at 39.14 percent, and Dharma at 10.07 percent, based on 85.33 percent of the samples processed.

A quick count by Lingkaran Survei Indonesia also indicated Pramono’s lead with 50.14 percent of the vote, compared to Ridwan’s 39.18 percent and Dharma’s 10.68 percent.

Indikator Politik Indonesia confirmed Pramono’s frontrunner status, reporting 49.7 percent of the vote for him, while Ridwan received 39.69 percent and Dharma 10.61 percent.

Jakarta is the only province where the elected governor must win above 50 percent of the vote or a runoff is held between the top two candidates.

