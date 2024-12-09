Prosecutors Seek 12-Year Sentence for Harvey Moeis, 14 Years for Suparta in Tin Smuggling Case

Jakarta. Prosecutors have demanded a 12-year prison sentence for businessman Harvey Moeis and a 14-year term for Suparta, CEO of Refined Bangka Tin (RBT), in a high-profile corruption case involving fraudulent tin trading and illegal mining operations that caused significant financial losses to the state.

"We urge the panel of judges to sentence the defendant Harvey Moeis to 12 years in prison, reduced by his time served, and to remain in detention," said the prosecutor during a hearing at the Central Jakarta Corruption Court on Monday.

In addition to the prison term, prosecutors called for Harvey to pay a fine of Rp 1 billion ($63,136).

Harvey and Suparta were accused of orchestrating an illegal partnership with state-owned mining company Timah. Prosecutors alleged that the duo created shell companies to pose as legitimate partners of Timah, collecting tin ore from illegal mining operations within Timah’s concession areas.

Using these companies, Suparta and Harvey reportedly sold the illegally mined tin ore to Timah. Payments for these transactions were made using bounced checks, according to the prosecution.

To process the ore, Timah entered a lease agreement for equipment with RBT, despite knowing that overpayments had occurred during these transactions.

Prosecutors further detailed meetings between Suparta, Harvey, and Timah executives, including then-CEO Mochtar Riza Pahlevi and Director of Operations Alwin Albar. During these meetings, it was agreed that 5 percent of the tin quota from illegal mining operations would be allocated to Timah’s export activities.

Harvey allegedly requested payments from five private smelting companies, charging $500–$750 per metric ton as "protection fees."

Prosecutors also revealed that Moeis used illicit funds to enrich himself and his family, transferring money to his wife, actress Sandra Dewi, and her assistant, Ratih Purnamasari. These funds were reportedly used to finance household expenses and to purchase luxury goods, including 88 branded handbags, 141 pieces of jewelry, overseas properties, and luxury vehicles such as a Mini Cooper, Porsche, Lexus, and Rolls-Royce.

The case has also implicated businesswoman Helena Lim. On Dec. 5, prosecutors sought an eight-year sentence for Helena, accusing her of facilitating illegal tin mining and demanding she repay Rp 210 billion in damages.

The Attorney General’s Office revealed that illegal mining activities within Timah’s concessions from 2015 to 2022 caused massive financial losses and environmental damage. A report from the Financial and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP) estimated state losses at Rp 300 trillion ($18.9 billion), including Rp 271.1 trillion in environmental damage and Rp 26.5 trillion in lost revenue for Timah.

