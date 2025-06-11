Prosecutors Seek Seven-Year Sentence for PDI-P’s Hasto in Corruption Case

Ilham Oktafian
July 3, 2025 | 2:40 pm
SHARE
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto attends the opening hearing of his graft trial at the Central Jakarta courthouse, Friday, March 14, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto attends the opening hearing of his graft trial at the Central Jakarta courthouse, Friday, March 14, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Adimaja)

Jakarta. Prosecutors are seeking a seven-year prison sentence for PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto, accusing him of bribery and obstruction of justice related to the long-running Harun Masiku corruption case.

In a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Thursday, prosecutors from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said Hasto was proven to have bribed former election commissioner Wahyu Setiawan with Rp 600 million ($36,600) to facilitate the legislative seat swap between PDI-P politician Riezky Aprilia and Harun Masiku for the South Sumatra I electoral district during the 2019–2024 term.

“This is a criminal offense of bribery and obstruction of justice. We demand a seven-year prison sentence and a Rp 600 million fine, with an additional six months in prison if the fine is not paid,” KPK prosecutor Wawan Yunarwanto told the court.

Prosecutors presented a 1,300-page indictment but only read its key points during the session.

Advertisement
Read More:
KPK Investigator Says Ex-Chief Firli Foiled Arrest of Hasto and Fugitive Harun

Hasto is also accused of instructing aides to destroy evidence to obstruct the KPK’s investigation into the bribery case. Prosecutors said Hasto ordered his staff to submerge Harun Masiku’s mobile phone in water to erase communications following Wahyu Setiawan’s arrest in January 2020. He also allegedly told his aide Kusnadi to submerge his own phone to prevent its seizure.

Additionally, when questioned as a witness in June 2024, Hasto reportedly brought an inactive phone while his primary device was hidden with an aide to avoid KPK confiscation.

Prosecutors argued that these actions constituted obstruction, with KPK prosecutor Takdir Suhan stating, “The defendant, directly and indirectly, intentionally obstructed and prevented the investigation into Harun Masiku.”

The Harun Masiku case has drawn public attention as the former politician remains a fugitive despite repeated efforts to locate him.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Prosecutors Seek Seven-Year Sentence for PDI-P’s Hasto in Corruption Case
News 2 hours ago

Prosecutors Seek Seven-Year Sentence for PDI-P’s Hasto in Corruption Case

 Prosecutors seek a seven-year prison term for PDI-P’s Hasto Kristiyanto over bribery and obstruction linked to the Harun Masiku case.
KPK Uncovers Rp 700 Billion Hole in BRI’s Electronic Procurement
News Jul 2, 2025 | 1:56 am

KPK Uncovers Rp 700 Billion Hole in BRI’s Electronic Procurement

 The case centers on suspected irregularities in the procurement of an electronic data capture (EDC) system worth around $129 million.
North Sumatra’s Public Works Chief Named Corruption Suspect Over Road Project Scandal
News Jun 29, 2025 | 10:47 am

North Sumatra’s Public Works Chief Named Corruption Suspect Over Road Project Scandal

 Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo expressed his full support for the anti-graft agency’s investigation.
Indonesia Moves Closer to Extraditing e-ID Corruption Suspect Paulus Tannos
News Jun 25, 2025 | 10:10 am

Indonesia Moves Closer to Extraditing e-ID Corruption Suspect Paulus Tannos

 Indonesia remains optimistic as Singapore rules on the extradition of e-KTP fugitive Paulus Tannos. Bail request was already denied.
KPK Questions Preacher Khalid Basalamah in Hajj Quota Case, May Summon Former Minister
News Jun 23, 2025 | 8:39 pm

KPK Questions Preacher Khalid Basalamah in Hajj Quota Case, May Summon Former Minister

 KPK may summon Gus Yaqut and has questioned Khalid Basalamah as it investigates suspected corruption in the 2024 special Hajj quota.
Former Indonesian Idol Star Questioned by KPK in Money Laundering Case
News Jun 19, 2025 | 11:26 am

Former Indonesian Idol Star Questioned by KPK in Money Laundering Case

 Former Indonesian Idol star Windy Yunita was questioned by KPK in a money laundering case linked to the Supreme Court.
19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says
News Jun 16, 2025 | 9:37 pm

19 Suitcases of Cash Used to Buy Private Jet in Papua Corruption Case, KPK Says

 KPK says Rp 1.2 trillion in cash packed in 19 suitcases was flown from Papua to buy a private jet in a massive corruption scandal.
KPK Considers Forced Summons for Singaporean Jet Tycoon in Papua Graft Probe
News Jun 14, 2025 | 1:59 pm

KPK Considers Forced Summons for Singaporean Jet Tycoon in Papua Graft Probe

 KPK may forcibly summon Singaporean tycoon Gibrael Isaak after he skipped questioning in a Rp 1.2t Papua graft case linked to a private jet.
KPK Links Rp 1.2 Trillion Papua Graft to Private Jet, Airline Boss Fails to Show Up
News Jun 12, 2025 | 4:48 pm

KPK Links Rp 1.2 Trillion Papua Graft to Private Jet, Airline Boss Fails to Show Up

 KPK links Rp 1.2t Papua graft to private jet purchase, but RDG Airlines boss Gibbrael Isaak skips summons. Agency urges him to cooperate.
KPK Hosts Online Auction Featuring Luxury Bags, Cars, and Real Estate
News Jun 11, 2025 | 10:08 am

KPK Hosts Online Auction Featuring Luxury Bags, Cars, and Real Estate

 The KPK will auction 81 seized assets online, including iPhones, luxury bags, cars, and property, starting June 11 at 10 a.m.

The Latest

Indonesia Grants Visa-Free Entry to Brazilian and Turkish Nationals
Lifestyle 53 minutes ago

Indonesia Grants Visa-Free Entry to Brazilian and Turkish Nationals

 Indonesia grants visa-free entry to Brazilian and Turkish nationals for up to 30 days for tourism, business, and medical visits.
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota Dies in Car Crash in Spain at 28
News 1 hours ago

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota Dies in Car Crash in Spain at 28

 Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, 28, dies in a car crash in Spain alongside his brother, just weeks after marrying his long-term partner.
Danantara, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power Unveil $10 Billion Partnership
Business 2 hours ago

Danantara, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power Unveil $10 Billion Partnership

 According to Danantara, ACWA Power will explore investments in Indonesia's renewable energy generation, water desalination, among others.
Lawmaker Urges Diplomacy After Influencer Jailed in Myanmar for Rebel Links
News 2 hours ago

Lawmaker Urges Diplomacy After Influencer Jailed in Myanmar for Rebel Links

 Gerindra's Sufmi Dasco urges diplomacy after an influencer was sentenced to seven years in Myanmar for allegedly funding armed groups.
Prosecutors Seek Seven-Year Sentence for PDI-P’s Hasto in Corruption Case
News 2 hours ago

Prosecutors Seek Seven-Year Sentence for PDI-P’s Hasto in Corruption Case

 Prosecutors seek a seven-year prison term for PDI-P’s Hasto Kristiyanto over bribery and obstruction linked to the Harun Masiku case.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Palm Oil Exports Surge 27.89% with Pakistan, India as Top Buyers
1
Indonesia’s Palm Oil Exports Surge 27.89% with Pakistan, India as Top Buyers
2
Garuda Indonesia to Expand Fleet, Routes as Shareholders Approve Restructuring
3
Indonesia Awaits US Feedback on Tariff as Washington Deals with Trump's Big Bill
4
Manufacturing Slump Deepens as Indonesia’s PMI Drops to 46.9
5
Finance Minister: Indonesia's Tax Revenue Unlikely to Meet 2025 Target
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED