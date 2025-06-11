Prosecutors Seek Seven-Year Sentence for PDI-P’s Hasto in Corruption Case

Jakarta. Prosecutors are seeking a seven-year prison sentence for PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto, accusing him of bribery and obstruction of justice related to the long-running Harun Masiku corruption case.

In a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Thursday, prosecutors from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said Hasto was proven to have bribed former election commissioner Wahyu Setiawan with Rp 600 million ($36,600) to facilitate the legislative seat swap between PDI-P politician Riezky Aprilia and Harun Masiku for the South Sumatra I electoral district during the 2019–2024 term.

“This is a criminal offense of bribery and obstruction of justice. We demand a seven-year prison sentence and a Rp 600 million fine, with an additional six months in prison if the fine is not paid,” KPK prosecutor Wawan Yunarwanto told the court.

Prosecutors presented a 1,300-page indictment but only read its key points during the session.

Advertisement

Hasto is also accused of instructing aides to destroy evidence to obstruct the KPK’s investigation into the bribery case. Prosecutors said Hasto ordered his staff to submerge Harun Masiku’s mobile phone in water to erase communications following Wahyu Setiawan’s arrest in January 2020. He also allegedly told his aide Kusnadi to submerge his own phone to prevent its seizure.

Additionally, when questioned as a witness in June 2024, Hasto reportedly brought an inactive phone while his primary device was hidden with an aide to avoid KPK confiscation.

Prosecutors argued that these actions constituted obstruction, with KPK prosecutor Takdir Suhan stating, “The defendant, directly and indirectly, intentionally obstructed and prevented the investigation into Harun Masiku.”

The Harun Masiku case has drawn public attention as the former politician remains a fugitive despite repeated efforts to locate him.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: