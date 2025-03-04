PSSI Chief Warns Against Nepotism in National Football Talent Scouting

Bali. Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Chairman Erick Thohir has issued a stern warning against favoritism in the formation of a new national talent scouting team, saying he will disband the team if any players are selected based on personal connections rather than merit.

“If I find any players being pushed into the team through backdoor channels, I will dissolve the scouting team,” Erick said Friday during the AFF U-23 Championship draw in Jimbaran, Bali.

Erick, who also serves as State-Owned Enterprises Minister, added that he would remove Simon Tahamata, the veteran Dutch-Indonesian footballer appointed to lead the scouting initiative, if such practices are discovered.

“I’ll fire the coach. You can’t build a national team through favoritism,” he asserted.

The new scouting system is part of PSSI’s broader effort to professionalize talent development and ensure sustainable player regeneration for the national team. Erick said he had already met with Tahamata to reform the scouting process and ensure it is merit-based and inclusive.

“I’ve spoken with Simon. The first priority is to talk with the senior team coaches as well as the U-23, U-20, and U-17 coaches to map out our talent pool and secure the future of our national squads,” he said.

Under the plan, PSSI will establish scouting teams across three regional zones: Western, Central, and Eastern Indonesia. Each regional unit will report monthly to Tahamata and the PSSI leadership on promising local players.

In addition to local scouting, Erick revealed plans to tap into Indonesia’s diaspora talent pool, particularly those based in Europe and the United States.

He mentioned Adrian Wibowo, who plays for Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, as a potential addition to the national team. “I don’t know yet if Adrian Wibowo wants to represent the Red and White. But we’ll reach out and find out. We're building a top-tier scouting team,” he said.

Erick also highlighted two Indonesian female players in the US, Sydney Hopper and Katarina Stalin, as examples of the untapped potential among overseas Indonesians.

The initiative is part of Erick’s ongoing efforts to overhaul Indonesian football and prepare the national teams for greater international competitiveness.

