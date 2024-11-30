South Korean Lawmaker Urges Probe Into Indonesian Biomass Imports Over Deforestation Concerns

Seoul. A South Korean National Assembly member has called for a halt to wood pellet imports from Indonesia and a thorough investigation into their environmental impact, following reports linking the country's biomass imports to deforestation in Indonesia.

Moon Dae-Lim, a lawmaker from South Korea's main liberal opposition Democratic Party, emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the biomass supply chain. "We should stop imports of wood pellets… and it's important for our government to investigate exactly what kinds of environmental destruction are occurring on the spot," Moon said in written responses to questions from The Associated Press. "Identifying and correcting potential risks in supply chains and value chains is key to a sustainable project."

Biomass, derived from organic materials like wood and plants, is a growing energy source as countries transition away from fossil fuels. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that bioenergy use increased by 3 percent annually from 2010 to 2022, but experts stress that demand must be met sustainably, using waste and crop residues instead of deforestation.

In South Korea, bioenergy is now the second-largest renewable energy source, with more than 80 percent of its wood pellet raw materials sourced from imports. Indonesia has become the third-largest supplier, behind Vietnam and Russia. Between 2021 and 2023, Indonesia’s wood pellet exports to South Korea surged from 50 tons to over 68,000 tons.

Satellite analysis and export data reviewed by the AP revealed that over 60 percent of biomass produced by clearing pristine Indonesian forests since 2021 was shipped to South Korea. The largest exporter, Biomasa Jaya Abadi, operates near a concession owned by Banyan Tumbuh Lestari, where over 3,000 hectares (7,410 acres) of forest were cleared between 2021 and 2024.

Moon called for decisive action, stating, "Blocking imports of [Biomasa Jaya Abadi’s] wood pellets can prevent significant forest destruction in Indonesia. The Korean government’s active response to forest destruction would also send a strong message on the importance of sustainability to Indonesia and other industries in Asia."

A spokesperson for Biomasa Jaya Abadi defended the company's practices, claiming its operations comply with Indonesian regulations. "The company's wood pellet ecosystem has rigorous legality, traceability, and compliance procedures," the spokesperson said in an email.

Environmental activists welcomed Moon’s initiative. Hansae Song, program lead at South Korea-based NGO Solutions for Our Climate, described Moon’s questioning as a turning point. "These inquiries highlight the climate injustice tied to South Korea's energy policies and put pressure on regulators to address high-risk imports," Song said.

The Korea Forest Service said it had requested biomass-related data from Indonesia but had yet to receive a response. The agency confirmed that Indonesia's wood pellets were produced under legal procedures but noted that unilateral actions against Indonesian-endorsed products could risk trade and diplomatic disputes.

Indonesia’s Forestry Ministry and Banyan Tumbuh Lestari did not respond to requests for comment.

