Thursday, November 9, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Sweden's Largest Egg Producer to Cull All Its Chickens Following Recurrent Salmonella Outbreaks

Associated Press
November 8, 2023 | 8:51 pm
SHARE
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2007, file photo, chickens appear at a chicken house near Livingston, California. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2007, file photo, chickens appear at a chicken house near Livingston, California. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Stockholm. Sweden’s largest egg producer, which had nearly 1.2 million chickens or 20 percent of all laying hens in the country before a salmonella outbreak, has been ordered to euthanize all of them so the facility can be fully cleaned.

The Swedish Board of Agriculture has given up on attempts to clean the hen houses at CA Cedergren, which has had recurring salmonella outbreaks in the past year, Sweden’s main farming news outlet, ATL, said Wednesday.

Swedish authorities have tried to clean infected hen houses at the southern Sweden company. 

“It was not successful and now that we have re-infection, we needed to do something different,” Katharina Gielen, the board's head of infection control, told ATL.

Advertisement

It was unclear how many chickens would be killed. There was no immediate comment from CA Cedergren.

In July, Sweden experienced a brief shortage of eggs as a result of a December 2022 salmonella outbreak that affected the company, ATL said. In April, all deliveries from CA Cedergren were stopped after salmonella bacteria were found in the farm’s packing room. In August, 340,000 chickens had to be killed on the farm after a salmonella infection was discovered in two hen houses.

Marie Lönneskog Hogstadius, spokesperson of the industry organization Swedish Eggs, told Swedish news agency TT that ordinary consumers will not be affected by the culling. Eggs from CA Cedergren have instead gone to the food industry where they were heated to kill any salmonella and were used in, among other things, prepared meals and powdered eggs.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration. Most healthy people recover within a week without treatment.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Disgraced Judge Anwar Usman Claims ‘Character Assassination’
News 3 hours ago

Disgraced Judge Anwar Usman Claims ‘Character Assassination’

 Anwar was stripped of his role as chief justice by the court's Honor Council for a serious breach of the ethics and good conduct as a judge.
Sweden's Largest Egg Producer to Cull All Its Chickens Following Recurrent Salmonella Outbreaks
News 4 hours ago

Sweden's Largest Egg Producer to Cull All Its Chickens Following Recurrent Salmonella Outbreaks

 In August, 340,000 chickens had to be killed on the farm after a salmonella infection was discovered in two hen houses.
Former Minister Johnny Plate Sentenced to 15 Years for Corruption
News 7 hours ago

Former Minister Johnny Plate Sentenced to 15 Years for Corruption

 The court also ordered Johnny to repay Rp 15.5 billion ($988,000) of the embezzled funds and imposed a fine of Rp 1 billion.
IDX Membership Surpasses 900
Business 10 hours ago

IDX Membership Surpasses 900

 According to IDX data, an additional 27 companies are in the process of preparing for an initial public offering to join the exchange.
Biden to Host Jokowi at White House Nov. 13
News 12 hours ago

Biden to Host Jokowi at White House Nov. 13

 The two leaders will discuss continuing the clean energy transition, advancing economic prosperity, and promoting peace in the region.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Presidential Candidate Age Limit to Go Retrial Following Court Controversy
1
Presidential Candidate Age Limit to Go Retrial Following Court Controversy
2
Jokowi's Brother-in-Law Removed as Constitutional Court Chief Justice
3
It’s Impossible to Rely on China Alone, Presidential Hopeful Ganjar Says
4
Indonesia’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Down to $133.1 Billion
5
Eight Indonesian Startups Achieve Unicorn Status on CB Insights' List
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED