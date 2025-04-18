Thousands of Retired Israeli Soldiers Demand End to Gaza War

Tel Aviv. When nearly 1,000 Israeli Air Force veterans signed an open letter last week calling for an end to the war in Gaza, the military responded immediately, stating that it would dismiss any active reservist who signed the document.

However, in the days since, thousands of retired and reservist soldiers across the military have signed similar letters of support.

This growing campaign, which accuses the government of perpetuating the war for political reasons and failing to secure the release of remaining hostages, has exposed deep divisions and disillusionment over Israel’s continued fighting in Gaza.

By spilling over into the military, the protests have threatened national unity and raised concerns about the army’s ability to continue fighting at full strength. The situation mirrors the bitter divisions that emerged in early 2023 when the government attempted to overhaul Israel’s legal system, a move many believe weakened the country and contributed to the Hamas attack later that year that led to the war.

Advertisement

“It’s crystal clear that the renewal of the war is for political reasons and not for security reasons,” Guy Poran, a retired pilot who initiated the air force letter, told The Associated Press.

A Return to War

The catalyst for the letters was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision on March 18 to resume the war instead of sticking to a ceasefire that had facilitated the release of some hostages.

Netanyahu maintains that military pressure is necessary to compel Hamas to release the remaining hostages. Critics, including many hostage families, fear this strategy will lead to their deaths.

One month after Netanyahu resumed the war, none of the 59 hostages held by Hamas have been freed or rescued, although 24 are believed to still be alive.

In their letters, the protesters have not explicitly refused to serve. The vast majority of the 10,000 soldiers who have signed are retired. Nonetheless, Poran noted their decision to identify themselves as ex-pilots was deliberate, recognizing the respect Israel’s Jewish majority holds for the military, especially for fighter pilots and other prestigious units. Tens of thousands of academics, doctors, former ambassadors, students, and high-tech workers have also signed similar letters in solidarity, demanding an end to the war.

“We are aware of the relative importance and the weight of the brand of Israeli Air Force pilots and felt that it is exactly the kind of case where we should use this title to influence society,” said Poran.

Elusive War Goals

The war began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas carried out a surprise cross-border attack, killing about 1,200 people in southern Israel and taking 251 others hostage.

Netanyahu has set two main goals for the war: destroying Hamas and bringing home the hostages.

Israel’s offensive has devastated much of Gaza and killed more than 51,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, who do not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

While Israel has faced heavy international criticism over the devastation in Gaza, domestic opposition to the conflict reflects widespread doubts that Netanyahu’s war goals are achievable.

A recent study by the Israel Democracy Institute found that nearly 70% of Israelis now prioritize bringing home the hostages, up from just over 50% in January 2024. Nearly 60% of respondents believe Netanyahu’s two goals cannot be realized together.

Critics accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the war to placate his hardline coalition partners, who have threatened to topple the government if he ends the fighting.

Steering Clear of Politics

Many were surprised by the military’s swift decision to dismiss air force reservists who signed the protest letter.

The Israeli army, which is mandatory for most Jewish men, has long been seen as a unifying force among Israel’s Jewish majority. Many key units rely heavily on reservists, who often serve well into their 40s.

In a statement, the military said it should be “above all political dispute.”

As the protest movement has grown, a military official said the army is taking the letters “very seriously.”

The official noted that this situation adds to the army’s challenges in calling up reservists, with some not reporting for duty due to exhaustion, family issues, and the financial burden of missing work.

“Any civilian can have his opinions. The problems come when people use the army as a tool to promote their opinions, whatever they may be,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity under military guidelines.

The Army’s Dilemma

Eran Duvdevani, who organized a letter signed by 2,500 former paratroopers, told The AP that the army faces a dilemma.

“If it continues to release pilots from service, what about all the others who signed the letters? Will they be discharged from service as well?” he said.

He organized the letter to show that “the pilots are not alone,” and that the concern over the war’s direction “is a widespread opinion that must be considered.”

Although only a few hundred signatories are actively serving, the Israeli military is already stretched by 18 months of fighting and cannot afford to turn away anyone from reserve duty. Many Israelis are also upset that as reservists are repeatedly called up for duty, the government continues to grant military exemptions to Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners.

The number of reservists reporting for duty has dropped so significantly that the military has turned to social media to recruit more volunteers.

Eran Halperin, a social psychology expert at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University, called the protest letters “the most important indication of the erosion of the ethos in this particular war.”

Though the war initially had broad support, doubts have grown as hostages remain captive and the Israeli death toll mounts. Nearly 850 soldiers have been killed since the war started.

“It’s very, very difficult to maintain and manage a war in such a violent conflict when there are such deep disagreements about the main questions regarding the war,” Halperin said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: