Tracking Dewi: Migrant Worker Accused in 5-Ton Meth Smuggling Case

Gayuh Satria Wicaksono
May 27, 2025 | 3:42 pm
A photo of Sumber Agung Hamlet, Balong Village/District, the alleged residence of drug queenpin Dewi Astutik in Ponorogo. (Beritasatu.com/Gayuh Wicaksono)
A photo of Sumber Agung Hamlet, Balong Village/District, the alleged residence of drug queenpin Dewi Astutik in Ponorogo. (Beritasatu.com/Gayuh Wicaksono)

Ponorogo, East Java. An Indonesian woman identified as Dewi Astutik is at the center of a major narcotics investigation after the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) named her as a suspect in a methamphetamine trafficking case involving an estimated two tons of the drug locally known as sabu-sabu, valued at around Rp 5 trillion (approximately $310 million).

BNN has confirmed that Dewi is the alleged mastermind behind the attempted smuggling of meth aboard the MT Sea Dragon Tarawa, an operation that has been linked to a global narcotics network. 

On May 21, officers from the Riau Islands Provincial Narcotics Agency, Indonesian Military Intelligence Agency (BAIS TNI), Customs and Excise, and the Indonesian Navy detained the MT Sea Dragon Tarawa in the waters off Tanjung Balai Karimun. According to local media reports, the vessel was carrying 40 boxes suspected to contain methamphetamine.

Each box allegedly contained 30 packages of meth, with each package weighing approximately one kilogram, bringing the estimated total to over one ton of narcotics. The ship’s crew included six individuals: four Indonesians and two foreign nationals from Thailand.

Australian Caught Smuggling 1.7 Kg Cocaine into Bali

BNN alleges that Dewi orchestrated the operation as part of an international drug network. The agency claims she has been on Interpol’s Red Notice list since 2024. However, a search by the Jakarta Globe did not find Dewi Astutik’s name listed in Interpol’s publicly available database of wanted persons.

Beritasatu.com visited Dewi's listed address in RT 01/RW 01, Sumber Agung Hamlet, Balong Village, Ponorogo Regency in East Java. However, local residents claimed they did not know anyone by the name “Dewi Astutik.”

Gunawan, the head of Sumber Agung Hamlet, confirmed that while the address on the identification documents exists in his jurisdiction, no one is known locally by that name. “Dewi Astutik is not a resident here, but the address is indeed correct. The woman in the photo is PA from Balong,” Gunawan said.

He further explained  “PA,” a migrant worker who has lived abroad for many years. “She has worked in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and most recently in Cambodia,” he added.

Gunawan said he had never personally met PA, saying that she is originally from Slahung and married a local man from Sumber Agung. “She gave birth here and soon after left to work overseas,” he said.

Local resident Sri Wahyuni also confirmed that PA, whom neighbors recognize from the photo, last returned home after Eid al-Fitr about a year ago. “She mentioned she was going to work in Cambodia,” Sri said.

BNN’s recent raid involving the MT Sea Dragon Tarawa represents one of the largest narcotics busts in Indonesian history. Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to trace the extent of Dewi Astutik’s alleged network and her role in the operation.

