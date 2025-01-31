Two Indonesians in Critical Condition After Malaysian Maritime Shooting

Pekanbaru. Four Indonesian nationals remain hospitalized in Malaysia following a shooting incident involving the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) on Jan. 24.

The victims include MH and AR from Aceh, MZ from Riau, and AH, believed to be from the Riau Islands. A fifth victim, Basri, 50, was fatally wounded and buried on Wednesday in his hometown of Terkul Village, Rupat District, Bengkalis Regency, Riau.

Fanny Wahyu, head of the Riau Migrant Worker Protection Service Center (BP3MI), reported that the conditions of MH and AR remain critical, while MZ and AH have shown signs of improvement and are now able to communicate.

“Two of the victims can now provide statements about the incident. According to MZ, our citizens did not attack the MMEA officers, contrary to earlier claims by Malaysian authorities,” Fanny said on Friday.

The Indonesian government, through the Migrant Worker Protection Ministry and Foreign Affairs Ministry, has urged Malaysia to provide transparency in revealing the events that led to the shooting.

“Our representatives, alongside the Foreign Affairs Ministry, are closely monitoring the victims' legal cases and ensuring they receive proper medical care. We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring the victims recover fully before being repatriated to Indonesia,” Fanny added.

To prevent similar incidents, BP3MI Riau advised Indonesians seeking work abroad to adhere to legal and official procedures.

“If you plan to work overseas, follow the laws and regulations, including meeting the required qualifications for migrant workers. Most importantly, avoid individuals or syndicates offering illegal or quick pathways to employment abroad. By following government rules, workers are assured full protection,” Fanny concluded.

