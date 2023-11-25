Saturday, November 25, 2023
UK’s Prince Edward Gives Awards to 23 Young Indonesians

The Jakarta Globe
November 25, 2023 | 12:29 pm
Prince Edward, right, plays a traditional Javanese percussion instrument called bonang during his visit to the British School Jakarta, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the UK Embassy in Jakarta)
Prince Edward, right, plays a traditional Javanese percussion instrument called bonang during his visit to the British School Jakarta, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the UK Embassy in Jakarta)

Jakarta. Prince Edward visited Jakarta on Friday to give The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award to 23 young Indonesians in recognition of their remarkable achievements.

The Award in Indonesia was first introduced in 1993 and aims to provide a life-changing experience to young people to develop new skills, volunteer in their communities and get physically active. This will help them build confidence and resilience through teamwork and gaining valuable leadership experience. 

The Duke of Edinburgh met with many young Indonesian awardees who have undertaken the program from many different parts of Indonesia, including from Greater Jakarta, Bogor, Bandung, Surabaya, Semarang, Bali, Magelang, and others, who all celebrated their achievement. 

Since its launch nearly 70 years ago, millions of young people aged 14 to 24 have participated and received Awards in more than 120 countries, with millions more benefitting from its impact in communities around the world. Since it was introduced in Indonesia in 1993, there have been approximately 30,000 young people participating in the Award. 

“It is wonderful to see so many young people, the future leaders of Indonesia, celebrate their achievements with His Royal Highness, as they completed their own unique Award program,” British Ambassador to Indonesia Dominic Jermey said in a statement.  

The ambassador added that Prince Edward also had the opportunity to meet with talented Indonesian artists and curators at MACAN Museum, highlighting innovative material-centered design, along with entrepreneurs and members of the business community. 

The awardees have their own bespoke program, which includes physical recreation doing weekly activity in sport or exercise, such as football or martial arts; skills development in a personal interest or creative activity, such as music or arts and crafts; voluntary service in their communities or for charity to support people in need, such as elderly or disabled; adventure to explore in a team and learn more about the environment, such as a challenging expedition by hiking, cycle or kayak, for example.

“The visit of The Duke of Edinburgh to Indonesia is a real support and an important step for the development of the Award program in Indonesia,” said Ambassador Nadjib Riphat Kesoema, National Chairman of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Indonesia.

