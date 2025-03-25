World Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia Defeats Bahrain 1-0 to Keep World Cup Hopes Alive

Fans watch the live broadcast of the Indonesia vs. Bahrain match in Group C of the 2026 World Cup Asian qualifiers at Menteng Jaya, Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (ANTARA FOTO/Rivan Awal Lingga)
Fans watch the live broadcast of the Indonesia vs. Bahrain match in Group C of the 2026 World Cup Asian qualifiers at Menteng Jaya, Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (ANTARA FOTO/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Jakarta. Indonesia secured a crucial 1-0 win over Bahrain in the second round of the AFC World Cup 2026 qualifiers at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Tuesday, strengthening its hold on fourth place in Group C with nine points.

Dutch-born forward Ole Romeny delivered the game’s only goal in the 24th minute, capitalizing on a quick counterattack. The result leaves Bahrain in fifth place, tied on six points with bottom-placed China.

Early Pressure Sets the Tone

Indonesia started aggressively, pressing Bahrain’s backline and earning an early corner after a defensive miscue. Calvin Verdonk’s delivery was intercepted by Bahrain goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfalla, denying an early breakthrough.

A dangerous Thom Haye free kick in the 13th minute nearly opened the scoring, but Lutfalla was quick to parry the shot.

Indonesia’s persistence paid off in the 24th minute when Marselino Ferdinan found space on the right flank and delivered a pinpoint pass to his Oxford United teammate Romeny, who coolly slotted the ball past Lutfalla to give Indonesia the lead.

Indonesia continued to push forward, with Kevin Diks going down in the box in the 40th minute after a collision, but the referee waved play on. Verdonk came close two minutes later, narrowly missing a header from a right-sided cross.

Bahrain responded early in the second half, nearly equalizing in the 47th minute when Rizky Ridho made a crucial clearance inside the box. In the 56th minute, Maarten Paes denied Bahrain with a reflex save, keeping Indonesia’s lead intact.

Coach Patrick Kluivert made a tactical switch in the 58th minute, replacing Haye with Ivar Jenner to shore up the midfield.

Indonesia Holds On for Victory

Romeny nearly doubled Indonesia’s lead in the 62nd minute, but Lutfalla made a diving save to keep Bahrain in the contest.

Bahrain introduced Mohamed Saad Al-Romaihi in the 64th minute, and he nearly made an immediate impact four minutes later, missing a header from close range.

Indonesia had another golden opportunity in the 66th minute when Ragnar Oratmangoen set up Marselino for a one-on-one with the keeper, but his shot sailed over the bar.

Kluivert made further changes in the 73rd minute, bringing on Sandy Walsh, Ricky Kambuaya, and Eliano Reijnders to add fresh legs in the final stretch.

Despite Bahrain’s late pressure, Indonesia’s defense, anchored by Rizky Ridho, held firm. Romeny was substituted for Ramadhan Sananta in the 86th minute to preserve the lead.

The final whistle sealed Indonesia’s second win of the qualifiers, keeping hopes alive for a deeper run in the competition.

Lineups

Indonesia: Maarten Paes; Kevin Diks, Jay Idzes, Rizky Ridho, Calvin Verdonk; Justin Hubner, Marselino Ferdinan, Ragnar Oratmangoen, Joey Pelupessy, Thom Haye; Ole Romeny.

Bahrain: Ebrahim Lutfalla; Walid Al-Hayam, Sayed Dhiya Saeed, Sayed Baqer, Ahmed Bughamar, Abdulla Al-Khalasi; Ali Madan, Mohamed Marhoon, Komail Al-Aswad, Mahdi Humaidan, Mahdi Abdul Jabar.

