Y20 Summit Ends with Policy Recommendations for G20 Leaders

Y20 Co-Chair Indonesia 2022 Rahayu Saraswati delivers the communiqué to Coordinating Minister Muhadjir Effendy who attends on behalf of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Y20 Summit Closing Ceremony at Intercontinental Bandung Dago Pakar on July 22, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Bandung. After months-long negotiations between youth delegates of G20 countries, the Y20 Summit finally came to a close on Friday night with the announcement of policy recommendations for the leaders of the world's biggest economies.

The adopted communiqué focuses on four priority areas, namely youth employment, digital transformation, sustainable and livable planet, diversity, and inclusion — all issues that greatly matter to youth.

The communiqué calls for the G20 governments to take actions related to promoting inclusive education, and improving youth's employability via skills development, to name a few. Ensuring intergenerational rights to a healthy climate and environment becomes one of the highlights of the communiqué.

The document urges G20 members to establish a multistakeholder digital well-being charter by 2023. The Y20 considers affordable, accessible, confidential, age-appropriate, inclusive digital well-being services necessary as the world heavily relies on digital technology for communication.

At the summit's closing ceremony in Bandung, Y20 Indonesia 2022 Co-Chair Rahayu Saraswati delivered the communiqué to Coordinating Minister Muhadjir Effendy, who received the document on behalf of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

The Y20 hopes Indonesia as the G20 current chair can bring to discussion the youth aspirations as told by the communiqué to the bloc's leaders' summit in November.

"We, the youth, are here to contribute. We simply need the chance. Give us a seat at the table and we promise you we won’t disappoint, yes, even at the G20 Leaders’ Summit,'' Rahayu said at the Y20 Summit Closing Ceremony in Intercontinental Bandung Dago Pakar on Friday night.

"The youth are not apathetic towards politics or policymaking. We are frustrated and tired of being seen as objects of political ambitions. And not the true master of our own fate," Rahayu said.

At a press conference following the ceremony, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy called the joint communiqué “incredibly phenomenal”, particularly the recommendations related to diversity and inclusion.

According to Muhadjir, this priority issue takes inspiration from Indonesia's diversity.

“We hope that it can become a reference to manage global diversity. If God is willing, we will take this to the G20 leaders in Denpasar,” Muhadjir told the press.

This also marks the first time in Y20 history that the topic of diversity and inclusion becomes a priority issue.