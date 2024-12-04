2024 Astra Infra Sustainability Fest Helps Drive Inclusion

Jakarta. The two-day 2024 Astra Infra Sustainability Fest is helping drive the inclusion of people with disabilities and the neurodiverse community.

Astra Infra has partnered with communities dedicated to people with disabilities and the neurodiverse, namely the Filoksenia Foundation, Mata Hati Koffie, SKh Aditya Silih Asih, and Outsider Jakarta. The 2024 Astra Infra Sustainability Fest -- which takes place on Dec. 3-4 -- seeks to enable the neurodiverse community and people with diversities to show their artistic work to the general public. The event also coincided with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Astra Infra’s Chief Operating Officer Infra BIlly Perkasa Kadar, the festival demonstrates the company’s commitment to realizing sustainable infrastructure while committing to community empowerment and inclusion.

“We want to give a chance for people with disabilities and the neurodiverse community to show their work to the general public. We also want people to get to know the creative works made by the neurodiverse artists, including those with disabilities,” Billy said.

Astra Infra’s Sustainability Management Head Benny Priyatna Kusumah said that the company wanted to bring positive impact to the local community wherever the company operates.

“Thanks to our holding’s support, this program has become our reference in implementing environmental, social, governance [ESG] principles with the concept of diversity, equity, and inclusion. We wish to support inclusion by collaborating with people with disabilities and the neurodiverse community,” Benny said.

Creative work made by people with disabilities and neurodiverse communities who are part of Sekolah Cita Buana.

Over 140 works made by 60 neurodiverse artists were shown in this event. The Astra Infra Sustainability Fest also had talk show sessions, tote bag painting workshops, and a variety of merchandise made by people with disabilities and the neurodiverse.

“We want to inspire other stakeholders to also drive inclusion in Indonesia,” Benny said.

Head of Filoksenia Foundation’s Romina Himawan said she hoped the festival could help be a major confidence booster for the participating communities. “We also want people to become more familiar with neurodiversity, that our society is diverse and this is something that we must embrace,” Romina said.

The 2024 Astra Infra Sustainability Fest wants to invite people to be more aware of the diverse potential held by each individual. It also wants to inspire people to play a role in creating an inclusive environment. This commitment is in line with Astra’s 2030 Sustainability Aspirations, and supports Astra's ideals to prosper together with the nation.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: