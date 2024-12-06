Astra Provides Free Eye Exams for Students on Pramuka Island

The Jakarta Globe
May 29, 2025 | 7:31 pm
SHARE
Astra volunteers and the Indonesian Ophthalmologists Association (Perdami), conduct free eye examinations for middle school students on Pramuka Island, Jakarta, Wednedsay, May 28, 2025. (Handout)
Astra volunteers and the Indonesian Ophthalmologists Association (Perdami), conduct free eye examinations for middle school students on Pramuka Island, Jakarta, Wednedsay, May 28, 2025. (Handout)

Pramuka Island, Jakarta. In a continued effort to improve children's eye health, business conglomerate Astra, in partnership with the Jakarta chapter of the Indonesian Ophthalmologists Association (Perdami), conducted free eye examinations for 500 middle school students across Jakarta, including at SMP Negeri 133 on Pramuka Island in the Thousand Islands regency.

The program aims to detect refractive vision disorders and distribute prescription eyeglasses to students in need.

Wenny Ichwaniah, an official from the Thousand Islands Health Office, welcomed the initiative, highlighting the challenges in accessing specialist eye care services in the remote island region, where residents often face high costs and long sea journeys just to get an eye check-up.

“There are currently no ophthalmology services in the Thousand Islands. We hope this program continues so our children can receive the eye care they deserve,” Wenny said.

Her colleague Mutiarso also expressed gratitude for the initiative.

“We are deeply thankful for the presence and support of both Astra and Perdami. Our children truly need this kind of attention,” he said, adding that the island also lacks child psychologists and pediatric specialists, which are critical due to the mental and social challenges faced by children living in isolated environments, such as bullying.

Julie Dewi Barliana, head of Perdami Jakarta, explained that SMPN 133 was the fifth and final school selected for this round of screening.

“We hope that children living on islands -- who spend a lot of time outdoors -- will have lower rates of vision problems,” Julie said.

She underlined the importance of continuity in the program, saying, “Children often don’t realize they have vision issues, which can impact their learning and academic performance.”

Elmerillia Lonna, Head of Communications Management System & Partnership at Astra, said that returning to Pramuka Island felt like “coming home” for the company. Astra has been active on the island for over a decade through its "Kampung Berseri" (Lovable Kampong) program.

“This refractive screening and eyeglass distribution program is a continuation of our initiative from 2014 to 2017, when we also offered free eye exams,” Elmerillia explained.

She added that Kampung Berseri Astra is part of the company’s commitment to a better Indonesia, with over 1,400 Kampung Berseri Astra and Desa Sejahtera (Prosperous Village) initiatives across the country.

“We hope this program will not only provide eye care but also empower children through health education,” she said.

A Local Hero Behind Astra’s Community Initiatives
Behind the success of Astra’s programs on Pramuka Island stands Mahariah, a local resident whose dedication to tackling waste pollution has made her a community icon. Driven by a mission to save the island from mounting trash, Mahariah became a central figure in the Kampung Berseri Astra initiative.

Her innovations include developing a main waste bank that oversees 24 satellite waste banks across 11 islands. To address unsellable marine plastic waste, such as broken-down plastics, she introduced pyrolysis -- a method that converts plastic waste into fuel.

“For every 3 kilograms of ocean plastic waste collected, fishermen receive 1 liter of pyrolysis fuel,” Mahariah explained.

She has also pioneered eco-tourism initiatives, such as coral reef restoration workshops that are offered as tourism packages.

“We want visitors to enjoy their vacation while contributing to marine conservation,” she said.

This sustainable tourism model allows travelers to experience nature while playing an active role in protecting it.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Astra Provides Free Eye Exams for Students on Pramuka Island
Special Updates 54 minutes ago

Astra Provides Free Eye Exams for Students on Pramuka Island

 In the remote island region, residents often face high costs and long sea journeys just to get an eye check-up.
Astra Encourages Bangka Belitung Youth to Make Impact
Special Updates May 23, 2025 | 10:13 am

Astra Encourages Bangka Belitung Youth to Make Impact

 Astra also encourages local youth to take part at its SATU Indonesia Awards.
AstraPay Holds Journalism Competition on Sustainability, Digital Transactions
Special Updates Apr 28, 2025 | 4:54 pm

AstraPay Holds Journalism Competition on Sustainability, Digital Transactions

 The 2025 AstraPay Journalism Award will run from April 17 to June 7, 2025.
SATU Indonesia Awards Returns Again This Year
Special Updates Mar 2, 2025 | 1:10 am

SATU Indonesia Awards Returns Again This Year

 Conglomerate Astra is holding its signature awarding event SATU Indonesia Awards again this year.
Astra Sets Ambitious Goal on 68th Anniversary
Special Updates Feb 21, 2025 | 9:11 pm

Astra Sets Ambitious Goal on 68th Anniversary

 The Indonesian conglomerate Astra is celebrating its 68th anniversary with a goal of continuing to contribute to the country’s progress.
Astra Helps This Village Export Black-Eyed Peas, Fish to Netherlands
Special Updates Dec 20, 2024 | 9:21 am

Astra Helps This Village Export Black-Eyed Peas, Fish to Netherlands

 The export was worth a total Rp 63.2 billion or approximately $3.9 million.
Desa Sejahtera Astra: Boja Farm Books Rp 6.3 Billion Export
Special Updates Dec 6, 2024 | 7:17 pm

Desa Sejahtera Astra: Boja Farm Books Rp 6.3 Billion Export

 Astra runs a campaign dubbed as the Desa Sejahtera Astra to empower local villages across the archipelago.

The Latest

Astra Provides Free Eye Exams for Students on Pramuka Island
Special Updates 54 minutes ago

Astra Provides Free Eye Exams for Students on Pramuka Island

 In the remote island region, residents often face high costs and long sea journeys just to get an eye check-up.
Indonesia Seizes Two Malaysian-Flagged Vessels for Illegal Fishing in Malacca Strait
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Seizes Two Malaysian-Flagged Vessels for Illegal Fishing in Malacca Strait

 “Interestingly, while the boats fly Malaysian flags, all seven crew members are Indonesian citizens,” said an official.
Malaysian PM Trolls Manchester United “Hope You Don’t Get Relegated”
News 5 hours ago

Malaysian PM Trolls Manchester United “Hope You Don’t Get Relegated”

 Manchester United's woes deepen with 1–0 loss in Malaysia, prompting PM Anwar to joke the club may be heading for relegation.
Trump’s Tariffs Blocked by US Court, Leaving Trade Policy in Limbo
Business 6 hours ago

Trump’s Tariffs Blocked by US Court, Leaving Trade Policy in Limbo

 A US court has struck down Trump’s sweeping import tariffs, calling them unlawful. The decision throws his trade policy into uncertainty.
Indonesia Seeks New Study Destinations for Students Affected by US Visa Suspension
News 6 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks New Study Destinations for Students Affected by US Visa Suspension

 Indonesia is working with global universities to relocate students affected by the U.S. suspension of student visas and interviews.
News Index

Most Popular

Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
1
Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
2
Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet
3
Danantara Officials Deny Reports of Ray Dalio Leaving Advisory Board
4
Indonesia in Talks with US After Trump’s Harvard Foreign Student Ban
5
Rafale, Scorpene Deals on the Table as Macron Visits Indonesia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED