Astra Provides Free Eye Exams for Students on Pramuka Island

Pramuka Island, Jakarta. In a continued effort to improve children's eye health, business conglomerate Astra, in partnership with the Jakarta chapter of the Indonesian Ophthalmologists Association (Perdami), conducted free eye examinations for 500 middle school students across Jakarta, including at SMP Negeri 133 on Pramuka Island in the Thousand Islands regency.

The program aims to detect refractive vision disorders and distribute prescription eyeglasses to students in need.

Wenny Ichwaniah, an official from the Thousand Islands Health Office, welcomed the initiative, highlighting the challenges in accessing specialist eye care services in the remote island region, where residents often face high costs and long sea journeys just to get an eye check-up.

“There are currently no ophthalmology services in the Thousand Islands. We hope this program continues so our children can receive the eye care they deserve,” Wenny said.

Her colleague Mutiarso also expressed gratitude for the initiative.

“We are deeply thankful for the presence and support of both Astra and Perdami. Our children truly need this kind of attention,” he said, adding that the island also lacks child psychologists and pediatric specialists, which are critical due to the mental and social challenges faced by children living in isolated environments, such as bullying.

Julie Dewi Barliana, head of Perdami Jakarta, explained that SMPN 133 was the fifth and final school selected for this round of screening.

“We hope that children living on islands -- who spend a lot of time outdoors -- will have lower rates of vision problems,” Julie said.

She underlined the importance of continuity in the program, saying, “Children often don’t realize they have vision issues, which can impact their learning and academic performance.”

Elmerillia Lonna, Head of Communications Management System & Partnership at Astra, said that returning to Pramuka Island felt like “coming home” for the company. Astra has been active on the island for over a decade through its "Kampung Berseri" (Lovable Kampong) program.

“This refractive screening and eyeglass distribution program is a continuation of our initiative from 2014 to 2017, when we also offered free eye exams,” Elmerillia explained.

She added that Kampung Berseri Astra is part of the company’s commitment to a better Indonesia, with over 1,400 Kampung Berseri Astra and Desa Sejahtera (Prosperous Village) initiatives across the country.

“We hope this program will not only provide eye care but also empower children through health education,” she said.

A Local Hero Behind Astra’s Community Initiatives

Behind the success of Astra’s programs on Pramuka Island stands Mahariah, a local resident whose dedication to tackling waste pollution has made her a community icon. Driven by a mission to save the island from mounting trash, Mahariah became a central figure in the Kampung Berseri Astra initiative.

Her innovations include developing a main waste bank that oversees 24 satellite waste banks across 11 islands. To address unsellable marine plastic waste, such as broken-down plastics, she introduced pyrolysis -- a method that converts plastic waste into fuel.

“For every 3 kilograms of ocean plastic waste collected, fishermen receive 1 liter of pyrolysis fuel,” Mahariah explained.

She has also pioneered eco-tourism initiatives, such as coral reef restoration workshops that are offered as tourism packages.

“We want visitors to enjoy their vacation while contributing to marine conservation,” she said.

This sustainable tourism model allows travelers to experience nature while playing an active role in protecting it.

