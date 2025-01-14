Astra Wins “Best Companies to Work For in Asia” Award Once Again

The Jakarta Globe
June 22, 2025 | 12:59 pm
Astra receives the 'Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2025' award from HR Asia, Friday, June 20, 2025. (Handout)
Astra receives the 'Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2025' award from HR Asia, Friday, June 20, 2025. (Handout)

Jakarta. Astra and several of its group companies have once again been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2025 by HR Asia. The award, announced on Friday, marks the eighth time Astra has received the honor, which acknowledges companies across Asia that demonstrate excellence in human resource practices, employee engagement, and workplace culture.

At the 2025 HR Asia Awards, Astra secured three major accolades:

  • Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2025
  • Sustainable Workplace Awards 2025
  • Tech Empowerment Awards 2025

In addition to Astra, several of its group companies were also recognized, including Toyota Astra Motor, FIFGROUP, Astra Credit Companies, Surya Artha Nusantara Finance, United Tractors, Pamapersada Nusantara, Kalimantan Prima Persada, and Komatsu Remanufacturing Asia.

The awards were based on a comprehensive selection process involving 2.5 million respondents and 20,000 companies across Asia, with 25 percent of them listed in the Fortune Global 500.

“Astra prioritizes the development of high-quality human capital and embeds a sustainability mindset throughout its business operations,” said Aloysius Budi Santoso, Chief of Corporate Human Capital Development at Astra.

He added that through its Astra 2030 Sustainability Aspirations, the company has launched the Flagship Initiative “Astra for Everyone”, focusing on creating a diverse and inclusive workplace that is safe, supportive, and fosters a healthy work-life balance -- empowering Astra’s talent in line with the company’s core philosophy, Catur Dharma.

The Astra 2030 Sustainability Aspirations serve as a guiding framework for the group’s transition toward integrating sustainability into its Triple-P Strategy --Portfolio Roadmap, People Roadmap, and Public Contribution Roadmap.

As part of the People Roadmap, Astra implements Mandatory Key Actions (MKA) and emphasizes a “People First, Safety by All for All” commitment, which strengthens occupational health and safety systems while promoting a safety-first culture across all of its business units.

Talent development remains a top priority in Astra’s sustainability strategy. The company ensures that its business growth is aligned with the development of its human capital.

Through the Astra Sustainability Academy, Astra provides a platform for skill development, offering deep insights into ESG principles and technical competencies to support the transition toward more sustainable business practices.

Astra’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in various initiatives that promote equal opportunities and a supportive work environment. Among them is the Astra Women Leaders Development Program, designed to foster female leadership, strengthen women’s roles in strategic decision-making, and build an inclusive, innovative, and adaptive organizational culture.

Astra’s dedication to embedding sustainability across its group companies reflects its long-term vision to prosper with the nation and support Indonesia’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

