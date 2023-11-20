BNI, Health Ministry Donate Cataract Equipment to Floating Hospital

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI in partnership with the Health Ministry recently donated cataract surgery equipment to the Nusa Waluya II floating hospital.

The equipment will help the floating hospital provide free medical treatment for those living in remote areas. The handover took place in Jakarta on Sunday with Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Justice Minister Yasona Laoly, and BNI’s Institutional Banking Director Muhammad Iqbal in attendance.

As a state-owned bank, BNI vows to provide social benefits to all Indonesians across the archipelago, including the remote areas, according to Iqbal.

“We hope that this assistance can address the lack of health equipment at the Nusa Waluya II floating hospital,” Iqbal said in a statement.

Not all areas in Indonesian islands have adequate health facilities or health workers. Floating hospitals help provide medical services from one island to another in Indonesian remote areas. The Nusa Waluya II is one of the three floating hospitals under Yayasan Dokter Peduli (doctorSHARE). Other hospitals are the Dr. Lie Dharmawan II and Wadio floating hospitals.

BNI is also partnering with the Health Ministry on the management of institutional and individual banks. BNI has provided healthcare operational funds for 9,610 health facilities in 2023, and 9,709 health facilities next year. They also help open bank accounts for doctors.

