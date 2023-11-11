BNI Helps Indonesian Diasporas, Workers Start Business Overseas

Jakarta. State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Minister Erick Thohir said that his ministry had been trying to empower Indonesian workers and diasporas. For instance, state-owned bank BNI is providing financing for Indonesian diasporas and workers to start a business overseas.

“Our SOEs will try to make sure that Indonesian diasporas and workers are not underestimated. By selling Indonesian products and culinary delights, they have done the noble task of promoting Indonesian overseas,” Erick said.

BNI today has overseas branches operating in Hong Kong, the UK, the US, Singapore, the Netherlands, Japan, and South Korea. These branches offer loans and help mentor Indonesian diasporas. The bank today has acquired 36 debtors, and credit distribution has reached $3.6 million or the equivalent of Rp 56 billion.

The diaspora-owned businesses that help promote Indonesian products overseas include 16 restaurants, 4 minimarkets, 2 coffee shops, and 14 other businesses.

“SOEs via BNI will continue to support Indonesian diasporas and workers. Hopefully, all these efforts to help them level up will continue for a more global Indonesia,” Erick said.

