Monday, November 20, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BNI Indonesian Masters: Puig Rises, Jonathan Secures Spot

November 19, 2023 | 10:09 pm
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. Saturday’s third round of the 2023 BNI Indonesian masters presented by TNE saw golfer David Puig Currius rising. Even so, Gaganjeet Bhullar still stayed in the lead. Jonathan Wijono also secured a spot to represent Indonesia in the final round.

Puig scored a total of 13 under par 200. The golfer made a 9-under-62 on Saturday’s match. Puig said he had only been in the professional class for a year and would work hard for the next round. He also applauded BNI Indonesian Masters Presented by TNE.

“The tournament has great management and facilities. BNI Indonesian Masters Presented by TNE is incredibly well-known so many international golfers are taking part in the event,” Puig was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The tournament, which offers $1.5 million in prizes, also saw a great performance by Bhullar. The golfer made 8-under-63, bringing his total scores to 20-under-193 in the third round.

Jonathan, also known as Jowi, was almost stuck with 5-under. In the third round, he only got par with a bogey on hole 2 and a double bogey on hole 5. Jowi, however, made up for it with three birdies on the 6th, 12th, and 14th holes.

Jowi said the audience got him motivated, and hoped that more would give their support in the final round of the 2023 BNI Indonesian Masters presented by TNE.

“As we enter the final round, I will work on my mistakes, particularly my timing when shooting. I should be more relaxed ahead of the final round,” Jowi said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Fiery Right-Wing Populist Javier Milei Wins Argentina's Presidency
News 4 hours ago

Fiery Right-Wing Populist Javier Milei Wins Argentina's Presidency

 Milei has said he would slash the size of the government, dollarize the economy and eliminate the Central Bank.
BNI, Health Ministry Donate Cataract Equipment to Floating Hospital
Special Updates 4 hours ago

BNI, Health Ministry Donate Cataract Equipment to Floating Hospital

 BNI in partnership with the Health Ministry recently donated cataract surgery equipment to the Nusa Waluya II floating hospital.
BNI Announces Promos to Welcome Festive Season
Special Updates 7 hours ago

BNI Announces Promos to Welcome Festive Season

 Promos include a Rp 50,000 reward for BNI credit card holders who open an account.
Tiger Owner Becomes Suspect in Fatal Attack on Assistant
News 15 hours ago

Tiger Owner Becomes Suspect in Fatal Attack on Assistant

 The suspect faces charges of illegal possession of an endangered animal and negligence that resulted in the death of his domestic assistant.
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Opinion 17 hours ago

Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco

 We have been witnessing a great continental shift where the gravity of economic power moves significantly to Asia.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Wraps Up US Trip with Key Milestones
1
Jokowi Wraps Up US Trip with Key Milestones
2
Man Fatally Mauled by Employer’s Pet Tiger
3
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
4
Indonesia Will Always Call for Gaza Ceasefire Everywhere We Go: Jokowi
5
Tiger Owner Becomes Suspect in Fatal Attack on Assistant
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED