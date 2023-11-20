BNI Indonesian Masters: Puig Rises, Jonathan Secures Spot

Jakarta. Saturday’s third round of the 2023 BNI Indonesian masters presented by TNE saw golfer David Puig Currius rising. Even so, Gaganjeet Bhullar still stayed in the lead. Jonathan Wijono also secured a spot to represent Indonesia in the final round.

Puig scored a total of 13 under par 200. The golfer made a 9-under-62 on Saturday’s match. Puig said he had only been in the professional class for a year and would work hard for the next round. He also applauded BNI Indonesian Masters Presented by TNE.

“The tournament has great management and facilities. BNI Indonesian Masters Presented by TNE is incredibly well-known so many international golfers are taking part in the event,” Puig was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The tournament, which offers $1.5 million in prizes, also saw a great performance by Bhullar. The golfer made 8-under-63, bringing his total scores to 20-under-193 in the third round.

Jonathan, also known as Jowi, was almost stuck with 5-under. In the third round, he only got par with a bogey on hole 2 and a double bogey on hole 5. Jowi, however, made up for it with three birdies on the 6th, 12th, and 14th holes.

Jowi said the audience got him motivated, and hoped that more would give their support in the final round of the 2023 BNI Indonesian Masters presented by TNE.

“As we enter the final round, I will work on my mistakes, particularly my timing when shooting. I should be more relaxed ahead of the final round,” Jowi said.

