BNI Wins Asia Sustainability Reporting Award for Third Consecutive Year

Jakarta. State-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (IDX: BBNI) has once again been recognized at the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (ASRA), marking its third consecutive year of excellence in sustainability reporting. BNI remains the only Indonesian bank to receive the prestigious accolade among global financial institutions.

“This recognition underscores our dedication to high-quality sustainability reporting and our progress in addressing sustainability challenges,” BNI's Director of Risk Management, David Pirzada said in a press statement.

BNI secured the bronze award in Asia’s Best Sustainability Reporting (Public Sector) category at the 10th edition of ASRA, alongside companies from Kazakhstan and Taiwan. This achievement solidifies BNI’s commitment to global sustainability standards, having also won in 2022 and 2023.

Founder of the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards and Managing Director of CSRWorks, Rajesh Chhabara, praised BNI’s commitment to transparency in sustainability communication.

“By setting high benchmarks for disclosures aligned with global standards, BNI demonstrates leadership in managing sustainability impacts, risks, and opportunities with clarity and accountability,” he said.

According to Chhabara, sustainability reporting helps companies assess and communicate their sustainability performance, manage risks, build stakeholder trust, and align their strategies with global sustainability goals. This commitment, he added, can enhance financial performance and improve access to capital.

The ASRA awards are widely regarded as Asia’s most respected platform for sustainability reporting, honoring organizations that excel in transparency, credibility, and stakeholder engagement in their sustainability disclosures. The rigorous evaluation process involves three rounds of assessments to select the best in each category.

The 10th edition of ASRA saw participation from leading companies across 13 Asian countries, competing in 17 award categories. This year, Taiwanese firms stood out, securing 23 out of 51 accolades, reaffirming their leadership in sustainability disclosure.

Among the key winners were HL Mando Corporation (South Korea) for Best Sustainability Report (Large Company), Roma (Meta) Group Limited (Hong Kong) for Best Sustainability Report (SME), and JSC Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna (Kazakhstan) for Best Sustainability Report (Public Sector).

