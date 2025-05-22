FIFGroup Showers BTV Semesta Berpesta Visitors with Promos

Palembang. FIFGroup, the consumer financing subsidiary of the conglomerate Astra International, is taking part at the colossal music event BTV Semesta Berpesta 2025.

FIFGroup even set up booths dedicated to their businesses at the Palembang edition of the event over the weekend. Each of these booths also offered tons of promos for the festival-goers. FIFGroup's businesses that participated in the BTV Semesta Berpesta 2025 included:

- FIFASTRA: Financing for Honda two-wheelers. The available promos included installment discounts of up to Rp 150,000 or a 3x installment discount plus Rp 36,000. The booth also showcased Vario 160, ADV, PCX, and High Stylo 160 two-wheelers. Those who wish to apply for motorcycle loans need to bring their own identity card, as well as their spouse's, and family card. They will also get a down payment discount of up to Rp 1.5 million for the products shown at the event.

- SPEKTRA: Electronics, gadgets, and furniture financing. SPEKTRA provides financing with a 12-month tenor, in which people only need to pay 11 installments, aka 1 month free installment. SPEKTRA members who applied for the financing scheme on-site were not subject to down payments. They could also still get installment discounts. Available products include Samsung and Oppo smartphones, Gea refrigerators, Sharp air conditioners, washing machines, and electric bicycles.

- DANASTRA: Multipurpose cash loans that can be used for any purpose. It uses a motorcycle ownership certificate as collateral. The booth provided 3 DANASTRA special gifts with benefits worth over Rp 460,000.

- FINATRA: Productive financing specifically for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with a minimum loan of Rp 50 million. It provides installment discounts of up to Rp 25 million for financing business capital.

- AMITRA: Financing for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, both regular and special. At BTV Semesta Berpesta 2025, AMITRA provided promos for the regular or standard and special Hajj packages. People only needed to pay Rp 500,000 for the admin fees. Participants will immediately get a regular Hajj portion from the local religious affairs agency. For special Hajj, visitors only needed to pay an admin fee of Rp 2 million for a financing worth Rp 70 million. They would get a special Hajj portion from the Religious Affairs Ministry with a waiting period of 3-8 years.

"We want the public to know that FIFGROUP is not just about motorbike credit, but provides a complete solution for various aspects of life," Ade Saputra, the marketing head for the Palembang branch of FIFGROUP's DANASTRA, said.

Palembang marks the beginning of BTV Semesta Berpesta tour. The music event will stop by in 6 Indonesian cities.

BTV Semesta Berpesta 2025 is sponsored by the Astra Group, namely United Tractors, FIFGROUP, Astra Credit Companies, Toyota Astra Financial Services (TAF), Garda Oto, Bank Saqu, AstraPay, Astra Honda Motor, Aspira, GS Astra, and Astra Daihatsu Motor.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags: