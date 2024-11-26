Huawei and PLN Partner to Drive Indonesia’s Energy Sector Digitalization

Jakarta. Huawei Tech Investment has partnered with Indonesia’s state-owned utility company, Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), to accelerate the country’s digitalization in the energy sector and sustainable development. The collaboration follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) less than two weeks ago, witnessed by President Prabowo Subianto.

The partnership focuses on the sustainable energy sector, utilizing advanced technology to drive Indonesia’s transition toward carbon neutrality and improved environmental management.

Huawei is leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data to accelerate a global technical revolution in the electric power industry. This vision was highlighted during the Electricity Connect 2024 event, themed Go Beyond Power: Energizing the Future. Organized by the Indonesian Electricity Society in collaboration with the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry and PLN, the event focused digitalization in the energy sector.

Jason Li, President of Global Marketing and Solutions for Huawei’s Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit, said that renewable energy and green electrification played an important role in achieving carbon neutrality. He acknowledged Indonesia’s significant progress in solar power generation, with installed capacity reaching 717.7 MW, and the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), now totaling 2,704 units. However, these advancements present challenges for electricity providers, particularly in distribution.

“Initial data shows solar PV capacity in Indonesia at 717.7 MW, and EV registrations multiplying, reaching a 261% completion rate target. These changes pose significant challenges, especially for electric utilities in distribution,” Li said.

To address these challenges, Huawei introduced its Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS), built on a cloud-pipe-edge-device architecture. IDS facilitates a more open, efficient, and systematic transition to digitalization, enabling quick issue detection in energy distribution. The solution has been successfully implemented in regions such as Shaanxi, China, as well as in Europe and Africa.

“IDS has proven effective in detecting and addressing distribution challenges across Europe and Africa,” Li said.

During Electricity Connect 2024, Huawei signed multiple MoUs with PLN subsidiaries, including PLN Nusantara Power, PLN Suku Cadang, and PLN Nusa Daya. These agreements focus on research and testing of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in micro-grid scenarios and the development of hybrid energy systems in Indonesia.

Huawei Indonesia received an award from the Indonesian Electricity Society for its contributions to the nation’s digital transformation and renewable energy efforts. Jin Song, CEO of Huawei Indonesia Digital Power, expressed gratitude for the recognition.

“We are honored to receive this award, affirming our commitment to advancing power electronics and digital technologies as key drivers of energy transformation,” Song said.

Over the past five years, Huawei Digital Power has collaborated with strategic partners to develop over 600 solar power plants, generating more than 74 MW of electricity. The event also included high-level discussions with PLN Nusantara Power on advancing micro-grid battery systems in Indonesia.

