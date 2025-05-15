Indonesia Talks of Digital Investment at OECD Ministerial Council Meeting

The Jakarta Globe
June 5, 2025
Senior minister Airlangga Hartarto attends the OECD Council's ministerial meeting in Paris on June 4, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)
Senior minister Airlangga Hartarto attends the OECD Council's ministerial meeting in Paris on June 4, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)

Jakarta. Senior minister Airlangga Hartarto recently talked of the investments made by Indonesia to spur the country’s digital economy at the OECD’s Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris.

Indonesia has been seeking entry into the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. President Prabowo Subianto sent Airlangga to Paris to submit the so-called initial memorandum, a document necessary for its accession process. The minister also attended a session that focused on leveraging the digital economy. It was during this meeting that Airlangga talked of Indonesia's strong commitment to utilizing the enormous potential of the digital economy to drive growth that is not only fast but also equitable and sustainable.

Indonesia is now the largest digital economy market in Southeast Asia, amounting to a whopping $90 billion. It will also grow to $360 billion by 2030. The government is focusing on three main priorities, namely closing the digital talent gap, encouraging digital inclusion, and strengthening the digital investment ecosystem. 

"Digital education and training are the main foundations to ensure that Indonesia is ready to face the era of future technology," Airlangga said.

The country also has what it calls the “Indonesia Makin Cakap Digital” -- “A More Digital Savvy Indonesia” -- which seeks to empower 50 million citizens in all provinces to actively participate in the digital era. 

“Digital inclusion is not only about access, but also empowerment so that all levels of society can actively participate in the digital economy,” Airlangga said.

Airlangga underlined the importance of international collaboration and mentioned three strategic areas to accelerate inclusive digital development in Indonesia and the ASEAN region. 

First, the partnership between the OECD and ASEAN in implementing the digital economy framework agreement (DEFA) will be an important means to utilize OECD expertise in data governance, artificial intelligence, and digital trade.

Second, the digital foreign direct investment readiness program is being developed by evaluating Special Economic Zones and building a platform that connects multinational companies with local technology startups, opening up opportunities for synergy and the development of a sustainable technology ecosystem. 

Third, harmonization of standards in accordance with OECD best practices is expected to strengthen digital market integration and ensure efficient and transparent governance.

Airlangga also thanked OECD members for their support for Indonesia's accession process. He emphasized that global collaboration is essential to bridge the existing digital divide and together realize inclusive, sustainable prosperity. 

"Through global collaboration, we can realize a digital economy that is not only advanced but also fair and environmentally friendly," Airlangga said.

Indonesia affirms its commitment to continue to play an active role on the international stage in utilizing digital transformation for economic growth that is not only large, but also equitable and sustainable, and is able to provide benefits to all levels of society.

