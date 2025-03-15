KB Bank Champions Healthy Retirement with “SIAP SEHAT” Program

Jakarta. KB Bank has launched its “SIAP SEHAT Pensiunan Sehat” program to help retirees stay healthy, active, and financially independent.

Launched on July 1, across seven branches in Bogor, Bandung, Kediri, Padang, Manado, Makassar, and continuing in Solo on July 2, the program offers a meaningful lineup of activities supporting retirees’ physical, emotional, and social well-being.

Under the uplifting theme “SIAP SEHAT Pensiunan Sehat,” retirees can access complimentary health services including:

Blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, and uric acid checks

Direct consultations with trusted doctors

Elderly health education sessions

Refreshing group exercise sessions

Fun activities, such as karaoke to foster connection and joy

“Through SIAP SEHAT, we’re showing our commitment to delivering more than financial services,” said Robby Mondong, Vice President Director of KB Bank. “We want retirees to feel financially secure while also staying physically and mentally healthy.”

To further enrich the program, KB Bank has partnered with TASPEN and ASABRI to provide retirees with education on essential processes such as monthly authentication and SPTB reporting, alongside periodic re-registration for BUMN retirees from institutions including PLN, Pertamina, Dapenbun, Angkasa Pura II, Krakatau Steel, Pelni, and Pelindo. This collaboration strengthens inter-agency synergy, ensuring retirees receive comprehensive, integrated support.

Beyond health services, SIAP SEHAT also serves as a platform to introduce KB Bank’s Tabungan Siaga Pensiunan, a savings solution crafted specifically for retirees, offering exclusive benefits, transaction ease, and priority services to empower financial independence.

“Retirees are more than customers, they are part of the KB Bank family,” Robby added. “This program is our sincere appreciation for their trust and loyalty.”

SIAP SEHAT reflects KB Bank’s continuous commitment to retirees, providing not only free health services but also a space for financial education and community connection that are essential in post-work life.

With SIAP SEHAT, KB Bank affirms its role as more than a financial institution; it is a caring life partner, growing alongside customers at every stage of their journey.

