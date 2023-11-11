Lakuemas Holds Giveaway Worth Rp 2 Million

Jakarta. Lakuemas is holding a giveaway of Lakuemas gold vouchers worth totaling Rp 2 million (approximately $127) to celebrate National Heroes Day.

According to a press release, the giveaway is open to everyone. Participants only need to upload a 60-90-second video about the heroes in their lives on their Instagram account. Participants must also tag @lakuemas on the video, and follow @lakuemas. They also have to tag three of their friends to join this giveaway. This giveaway will run from Nov. 10-20, and the winner announcement will take place on Nov. 21.

“We will pick two winners, and they will get a Lakuemas voucher worth Rp 1 million each. The video that they upload must have never been submitted to another giveaway competition,” Esther Napitupulu, the brand manager at Lakuemas, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Lakuemas is a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell gold via a website or mobile app. It also partners with offline jewelry retailers. According to the press release, Lakuemas is also one of the five only gold investment platforms in the country to have secured a license from the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti).

Lakuemas comes with tons of features, including gold purchases, withdrawal, deposit, and trade. Users can also transfer their gold to other users at ease simply by scanning a QR code. Making transactions on Lakuemas only takes seconds. The digital gold platform is part of the jewelry giant Central Mega Kencana (CMK).

The Lakuemas app has amassed 1 million downloads, and today has 600,000 members. Lakuemas has partnered with renowned jewelry companies, namely MONDIAL, Frank & co., and The Palace Jeweler which has stores across 115 locations. Lakuemas is also actively taking part in e-commerce promos.

According to Lakuemas, gold hedges against inflation. Its price tends to increase amid the rising cost of living. Gold is resilient against hyperinflation as well as financial and political shocks, hence making it a popular choice for investment. It also tends to be more stable.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: