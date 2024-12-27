PLN Startup Day 2025 to Spotlight Innovation and Collaboration in Energy Sector

Jakarta. State electricity company PLN will host the second edition of PLN Startup Day 2025 at its headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Now in its second year, the event demonstrates PLN’s continued commitment to nurturing Indonesia’s energy startup ecosystem.

PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo said the event serves not only as a platform to connect startups with investors but also as a strategic catalyst for the country’s energy transition.

“PLN Startup Day is a collaborative forum where stakeholders come together to develop future solutions. It’s where innovation is born, nurtured, and transformed into real-world impact that propels our national energy transition forward,” Darmawan said.

Since its launch in 2023, PLN Startup Day has made notable strides, with more than 60 energy and tech startups joining the community. Of these, 20 startups have entered early-stage incubation programs, he noted.

The program has also led to the signing of over 20 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and 10 business agreements between PLN and participating innovators.

A Platform for Ideas, Investment, and Impact

This year’s edition will feature a range of engaging activities, including startup showcases, pitch battles, business matchmaking sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. The event is expected to draw around 350 participants, including representatives from ministries, institutions, corporations, investment firms, universities, and startup founders from across Indonesia.

Through PLN Startup Day, the company aims to further embed a culture of innovation and reinforce its role in fostering an inclusive, collaborative ecosystem for energy and technology-driven startups.

“We believe the future of Indonesia’s energy landscape will be shaped by collaboration and innovation,” Darmawan said. “PLN Startup Day 2025 also supports government-backed startup innovations to accelerate a sustainable energy transition.”

How to Join

Startups, investors, and innovation enthusiasts interested in attending PLN Startup Day 2025 can register online through the official website:

plnconnext.com/startupday2025

