New NASA Space Telescope Blasts Off to Reveal Secrets of the Universe

Associated Press
March 12, 2025 | 3:51 pm
SHARE
In this image from video provided by SpaceX, the company's SpaceX's Falcon rocket, carrying NASA's newest space telescope, Spherex, lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (SpaceX via AP)
In this image from video provided by SpaceX, the company's SpaceX's Falcon rocket, carrying NASA's newest space telescope, Spherex, lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (SpaceX via AP)

NASA’s latest space telescope launched into orbit Tuesday, set to map the entire sky like never before—offering a sweeping view of hundreds of millions of galaxies and their cosmic glow dating back to the universe’s earliest days.

A SpaceX Falcon rocket carried the SPHEREx observatory into space from California, sending it on a path to fly over Earth’s poles. Also onboard were four suitcase-sized satellites designed to study the sun. SPHEREx separated from the rocket’s upper stage first, drifting into the darkness of space with Earth’s blue glow in the background.

The $488 million mission aims to explain how galaxies formed and evolved over billions of years and to investigate how the universe expanded so rapidly in its infancy. Closer to home, within our own Milky Way galaxy, SPHEREx will search for water and other building blocks of life in the icy clouds between stars, where new solar systems take shape.

The cone-shaped telescope, weighing 1,110 pounds (500 kilograms)—roughly the size of a grand piano—will take six months to map the entire sky using its infrared vision and wide field of view. Over two years, it will complete four full-sky surveys while orbiting Earth from pole to pole at an altitude of 400 miles (650 kilometers).

Advertisement

Unlike NASA’s Hubble and Webb space telescopes, which capture detailed images of galaxies, SPHEREx will focus on the collective glow of all galaxies, including the earliest ones formed after the Big Bang.

"This cosmological glow captures all light emitted over cosmic history," said Jamie Bock, the mission’s chief scientist at the California Institute of Technology. "It’s a very different way of looking at the universe," allowing scientists to detect sources of light that may have previously gone unnoticed.

By analyzing this collective glow, scientists hope to identify light from the universe’s first galaxies and uncover how they came into existence. "We won’t see the Big Bang itself, but we’ll observe its aftermath and learn about the universe’s beginnings," Bock said.

SPHEREx’s infrared detectors can distinguish 102 colors invisible to the human eye, producing the most colorful and comprehensive cosmic map ever created. "It’s like looking at the universe through a set of rainbow-colored glasses," said Beth Fabinsky, deputy project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

To keep its infrared detectors at an ultra-cold temperature of minus 350 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 210 degrees Celsius), SPHEREx features a unique design. Its three aluminum-honeycomb cones, nested inside one another, protect it from the sun’s heat—resembling a 10-foot (3-meter) shield collar for a dog.

In addition to launching SPHEREx, SpaceX’s Falcon rocket carried a set of NASA satellites known as PUNCH. These four small spacecraft, operating in their own polar orbits, will study the sun’s corona—the outermost layer of its atmosphere—and the solar wind that flows through space.

Tuesday’s evening launch had been delayed for two weeks due to rocket-related and other technical issues.

Tags:
#Tech
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

New NASA Space Telescope Blasts Off to Reveal Secrets of the Universe
Tech 1 hours ago

New NASA Space Telescope Blasts Off to Reveal Secrets of the Universe

 NASA's SPHEREx telescope launches to map the entire sky, studying galaxy formation, cosmic expansion, and the origins of life.
Singer Ifan Seventeen Picked as State-Run Film Company PFN's Boss
Business 2 hours ago

Singer Ifan Seventeen Picked as State-Run Film Company PFN's Boss

 Ifan Seventeen is the new president director of the state-run film funding company Produksi Film Negara (PFN).
Indonesia’s Anti-Graft Law Allows Death Penalty, but Will It Ever Be Enforced?
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Anti-Graft Law Allows Death Penalty, but Will It Ever Be Enforced?

 Indonesia revisits the debate on the death penalty for corruption as officials argue it could deter graft and curb rising state losses.
BCA Appoints Gregory Hendra Lembong as New President Director
Business 2 hours ago

BCA Appoints Gregory Hendra Lembong as New President Director

 BCA appoints Gregory Hendra Lembong as president director, with Jahja Setiaatmadja moving to chairman amid leadership changes.
Aryaduta Bali Celebrates Ramadan with Special Room, Iftar Offers
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Aryaduta Bali Celebrates Ramadan with Special Room, Iftar Offers

 Aryaduta Bali will hold the "Senja Berbuka" iftar buffet every evening during Ramadan.
News Index

Most Popular

Singapore-Backed Indonesia Airlines Seeks Market Entry
1
Singapore-Backed Indonesia Airlines Seeks Market Entry
2
BBN Airlines Exits Indonesia’s Passenger Market, Shifts to Leasing Model
3
Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Tour: Singapore Gets Four Shows, Jakarta Left Out Again
4
Indonesia to Ratify Exclusive Economic Zone Deal with Vietnam in April
5
Foreign Investors Dump Indonesian Stocks, JCI Plummets as BBRI and GOTO Take Heavy Hit
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED