Saturday, September 30, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

South Korean League of Legends Team Wins Gold at Asian Games

Associated Press
September 30, 2023 | 12:50 am
SHARE
South Korea team competes against Taiwan during the Esports League of Legends final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
South Korea team competes against Taiwan during the Esports League of Legends final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Hangzhou. South Korea's League of Legends team beat Taiwan on Friday at the Asian Games despite being without its star player, capturing not only the gold medal but also winning an exemption from military service at home.

In South Korea, the law exempts athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers from military service if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige.

Whether online gamers should be included in the exemption has been a matter of discussion in South Korea, but there was no sign of any dissent at the Hangzhou esports arena during the gold-medal matches, where many in the crowd waved South Korean flags and cheered loudly as their team bested Taiwan.

It was not as if the dominant South Korean team needed the extra incentive, as it went undefeated in the tournament, including against rival China as it advanced to the final round.

Advertisement

South Korea's Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok -- known to most as the League of Legends GOAT -- was ill and did not play in the best-of-three final against Taiwan. Since he played in earlier games, however, he also will be granted the exemption from military service that all able-bodied men are required to perform between the ages of 18-28, which came just in the nick of time for the 27-year-old Lee.

His teammates picked up the slack admirably, however, beating Taiwan handily in two games powered by strong performances from Park Jaehyeok and Choi Wooje.

“I was sad not to be playing in the gold medal match," said Lee, who still got the largest round of applause on the podium as the gold medals were handed out. 'However, from a team point of view, everyone did a good job, so I think winning the championship is the best however it is done.”

Earlier in the day, China's League of Legends team hung on to take bronze, overcoming a strong challenge from Vietnam.

As the global games market continues to boom in numbers of players and revenue, esports took its place this year at the Asian Games as a competition sport for the first time and so far it has been an audience favorite. It is the only event for which organizers have had to introduce a lottery system for tickets.

The esports competition features five PC games and two mobile games, covering both multiplayer online battle arena, or MOBA, and single-player genres.

League of Legends is one of the most popular games, where two teams of five champions face each other in a bid to destroy the other’s base.

The purpose-built 4,500-seat esports arena was packed for both of Friday's matches, with onlookers watching the gamers on a circular stage below, and following the action on massive television screens above.

Some dressed as League of Legends champions as they cheered on their teams.

Players, using their personal keyboards and mice, sat in gaming chairs at monitors next to each other at long tables, communicating through headsets.

Esports was first featured at the last Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, as a demonstration sport and proved incredibly popular so was added to the competition this year in Hangzhou.

In addition to League of Legends, the lineup consists of: Arena of Valor Asian Games Version (also known as Honor of Kings); Peace Elite Asian Games Version (also known as PUBG Mobile); Dota 2; Dream Three Kingdoms 2; Street Fighter V: Champion Edition; and EA Sports FC (also known as FIFA Online 4).

Competition forms vary with the genre but gold medals will be awarded for each game.

China took gold on Tuesday in Arena of Valor, with Thailand winning gold in EA Sports FC on Wednesday and South Korea winning gold in Street Fighter V on Thursday. Kim Gwanwoo, the South Korean who won the Street Fighter gold, is 44 so the military exemption was not in play.

Newzoo, a research company that specializes in tracking the global games market, projected in its annual analysis released last month that the number of players worldwide will reach 3.38 billion in 2023, up 6.3% year-on-year. Annual revenues are expected to grow 2.6% to $187.7 billion.

The International Olympic Committee has looked longingly at the potential of video gaming and virtual sports to help attract and stay relevant with young audiences, and created a formal esports commission this month with a focus on virtual sports.

Tags:
#Tech
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

77 Indonesians Could Be Spared Death Penalty in Malaysia
News 6 hours ago

77 Indonesians Could Be Spared Death Penalty in Malaysia

 Malaysia recently decided to scrap the mandatory death penalty for a range of serious crimes, including drug trafficking and murder.
South Korean League of Legends Team Wins Gold at Asian Games
Tech 8 hours ago

South Korean League of Legends Team Wins Gold at Asian Games

 Esports was first featured at the last Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, as a demonstration sport and proved incredibly popular.
Jakarta Governor Clarifies Social Media Post Regarding Seawall Cracks
News 10 hours ago

Jakarta Governor Clarifies Social Media Post Regarding Seawall Cracks

 He clarified that the video shared on social media was an old one, showing an embankment wall in Kalibaru.
US Government Shutdown Almost Certain
News 10 hours ago

US Government Shutdown Almost Certain

 McCarthy’s right-flank Republicans refused to support the bill despite its steep spending cuts of nearly 30 percent to many agencies.
GPS Distributor Sumber Sinergi Holds IPO
Business 11 hours ago

GPS Distributor Sumber Sinergi Holds IPO

 Sumber Sinergi is a distributor of global positioning system devices for automobiles that also offers installation services.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia, Malaysia Seek to Counter Negative Perception of Palm Oil in India
1
Indonesia, Malaysia Seek to Counter Negative Perception of Palm Oil in India
2
Jokowi to Attend ASEAN-GCC Summit in Saudi Next Month
3
KPK Discovers Firearms, Multinational Currency Stash at Agriculture Minister's Residence
4
Indonesia Says No One Brings Up Papua Issue at Recent UNGA Forum
5
Pertamina's Balikpapan Refinery Master Plan Reports 82 Pct Progress
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED