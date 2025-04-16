No Deal Yet on Indonesia Buying Russian Oil

Jayanty Nada Shofa
April 16, 2025 | 1:20 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov (left) meet at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on April 15, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov (left) meet at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on April 15, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. Indonesia and Russia have yet to reach a deal on crude oil purchase despite Moscow sending its top government official to Jakarta.

When Indonesia first joined the Russia-led BRICS early this year, Jakarta floated a plan to buy cheap Russian oil to meet domestic demand -- something that Moscow welcomed positively. A few months later, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov flew to Jakarta to forge closer economic ties with the Southeast Asian nation. Manturov also co-led a joint commission meeting alongside senior minister Airlangga Hartarto on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after the talks, Airlangga’s aide Edi Prio Pambudi revealed that both sides were still far from reaching a deal on Russian oil imports.

“No, no [deal] yet. We are still exploring things and looking at all the possibilities,” Edi said.

The Indonesian chamber of commerce Kadin -- who was present at the meeting -- told the press that there were indeed talks of increasing energy trade. However, the meeting did not specifically refer to crude oil imports, Kadin claimed. Reports show that Indonesia only produces 700,000 barrels of oil per day or just half of what the country needs. The gap forces Indonesia to look for foreign sources for oil.

Advertisement
No Deal Yet on Indonesia Buying Russian Oil
An oil tanker ship as seen in Integrated Terminal Ampenan in Mataram on Jan. 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Ahmad Subaidi)

In January, Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia revealed that Indonesia’s accession to BRICS had opened up opportunities for the country to acquire Russian oil. According to Bahlil, a large part of Indonesian oil imports come from the Middle East.

BRICS is a bloc of emerging economies which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, among others. It also comprises Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Throughout Manturov’s visit, Jakarta’s BRICS entry often got hailed as a major milestone in its relations with Moscow.

When the news of the oil import plans broke, Russian diplomat Sergei Tolchenov said his country was ready to work with Indonesia.

Russian oil has been subject to widespread European sanctions since the Russo-Ukraine war escalated in 2022, thus slashing its price. Prices of Russia’s flagship Urals crude even fell to its lowest level since 2023 amid the fast-worsening trade war between the US and China following Washington’s tariff policy, according to Reuters earlier this month. Russian Urals oil prices for cargoes loading from Primorsk, Ust-Luga, and Novorossiysk ports even dropped to around $53 per barrel.

Tags:
#Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders Over Gaza War
News 16 minutes ago

Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders Over Gaza War

 Maldives bars Israeli passport holders, citing Gaza war. The new law reflects the government's stance against Israeli actions in Palestine.
Senior Lawyer Hotma Sitompoel Passes Away After Illness
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Senior Lawyer Hotma Sitompoel Passes Away After Illness

 Renowned lawyer Hotma Sitompoel, known for landmark cases and legal reforms, died at 68 after days of intensive care in Jakarta.
137 Fall Ill, One Dead from Food Poisoning in Central Java
News 3 hours ago

137 Fall Ill, One Dead from Food Poisoning in Central Java

 Approximately 137 people fell ill, and 1 died from food poisoning in Klaten, Central Java.
No Deal Yet on Indonesia Buying Russian Oil
Business 3 hours ago

No Deal Yet on Indonesia Buying Russian Oil

 Indonesia recently hosted Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, but the two countries failed to reach a deal on crude oil.
Indonesia Plans to Classify Ride-Hailing App Drivers as MSMEs by 2026
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Plans to Classify Ride-Hailing App Drivers as MSMEs by 2026

 Indonesia to classify ojol drivers as MSMEs in 2026 law revision, granting access to subsidies, loans, and legal protection.
News Index

Most Popular

US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic
1
US Citizen Deported After Vandalizing Bali Clinic
2
Trade Wars Are Back: Why Indonesia Must Brace for Stronger Dollar and Slower Growth
3
Danantara Secures $2 Billion Investment Commitment from Qatar
4
Indonesia Offers Import Hike, Tax Incentives to Defuse Trade Strain with US
5
How Xi Can Win Trump’s Trade War
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED